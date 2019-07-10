Grant Thornton LLP welcomes Shane Snow to Saint John, New Brunswick office

"Shane has robust business experience and a strong track record of delivering sound strategic counsel and excellent client service. His background working with private businesses in a variety of industries including technology, manufacturing, construction and cannabis makes him an ideal addition to our Saint John leadership team," said Mike Robart, Managing Partner, New Brunswick, Grant Thornton LLP.

Attracted by the commitment and dedication of Grant Thornton to serve the business community of Atlantic Canada, Snow is excited about the future.

"I thrive on helping clients to achieve their true growth potential, and I'm elated to join the Grant Thornton team who bring to the region the strength and resources of a global leader," said Snow who has worked in Atlantic Canada for most of his career.

Snow and his wife Michele have two boys, and in addition to his commitment to his family and work, he enjoys golf and cycling through some of the most spectacular scenery in the country.

Grant Thornton LLP is a leading Canadian accounting and advisory firm providing audit, tax and advisory services to private and public organizations. We help dynamic organizations unlock their potential for growth by providing meaningful, actionable advice through a broad range of services. Grant Thornton LLP is a Canadian member of Grant Thornton International Ltd, whose member and correspondent firms operate in over 100 countries worldwide. A listing of Grant Thornton offices and contact information can be found at: www.GrantThornton.ca.

