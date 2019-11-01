Grant Thornton LLP welcomes Presley & Partners

COURTENAY, BC, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Grant Thornton LLP, one of Canada's leading professional services firms providing accounting, audit, tax and advisory services, welcomes the team from accounting and financial consulting firm Presley & Partners of Courtenay, B.C. to the firm.

Joining with Grant Thornton is the next step in a growth journey that began when Presley & Partners opened their doors in 1982. Since then, they've grown to 20 employees serving a wide range of businesses and organizations in the Comox Valley—many of whom have been with the firm for two generations.

"We view ourselves as an extension of each client's business, and that approach has created some very meaningful and rewarding relationships. We're excited to have access to a host of new resources and services to help our valued clients succeed and grow in today's changing world," said Colleen Ellison, partner at Presley & Partners. "Just as importantly, Grant Thornton shares our values and culture, including a strong commitment to our local communities."

Grant Thornton is pleased to add to its team of experienced advisors serving dynamic businesses and organizations on Vancouver Island, bringing the resources of a national advisory network to local communities.

"Presley & Partners joining the Grant Thornton family makes perfect sense, because we are so clearly aligned in our commitment to helping our clients, colleagues and communities thrive," said Dan Little, Managing Partner, Vancouver Island of Grant Thornton. "I'm thrilled that we're working together to help businesses in the area reach their goals."

The office remains at:

951 Fitzgerald Ave

Courtenay, B.C. V9N 2R6

T: +1 250 338 1394

TF: +1 877 338 1394

