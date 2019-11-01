Grant Thornton LLP welcomes Cogent Chartered Professional Accountants LLP of Saskatchewan

WEYBURN, SK, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Grant Thornton LLP, one of Canada's leading professional services firms providing accounting, audit, tax and advisory services, is pleased to welcome the Cogent Chartered Professional Accountants LLP team to the firm with offices in Weyburn, Regina, Saskatoon and Rosthern.

This new relationship builds on Cogent's strong track record of trusted service and advice spanning more than 25 years. A total of 71 team members, including 10 partners, are now a part of Grant Thornton, providing an expanded range of services and resources for current and future clients.

"Our central focus has always been on long-term client relationships to help local businesses and organizations reach their maximum potential. When they succeed, our communities and people succeed too," said Ted Hillstead, managing partner with Cogent. "By joining the Grant Thornton team, we can tap into new resources to help our clients compete and grow in a rapidly changing world."

"We're very pleased to welcome this talented team into the Grant Thornton family. Together we'll provide insights to help our clients anticipate and adapt to change, and achieve their goals at every stage of their business," said Norm Raynard, Regional Managing Partner with Grant Thornton. "Our shared priority is to deliver an exceptional client experience, and to help our clients, colleagues and communities in Saskatchewan thrive."

Cogent's offices in Weyburn, Regina, Saskatoon and Rosthern will remain at the following locations:

Weyburn

206 Hill Avenue

Weyburn SK S4H 1M5

T: +1 306 842 8123

TF: +1 877 211 8123

Regina

Suite 200 - 533 Victoria Avenue

Regina SK S4N 0P8

T: +1 306 352 1397

Saskatoon

130 Robin Crescent

Unit #4

Saskatoon SK S7L 6M7

T: +1 306 934 3944

Rosthern

1004 Sixth Street

Rosthern SK S0K 3R0

T: +1 306 232 5211

About Grant Thornton LLP in Canada

Grant Thornton LLP is a leading Canadian accounting and advisory firm providing accounting, audit, tax and advisory services to private and public organizations. We help dynamic organizations unlock their potential for growth by providing meaningful, actionable advice through a broad range of services. Grant Thornton LLP is a Canadian member of Grant Thornton International Ltd, whose member and correspondent firms operate in over 130 countries worldwide. A listing of Grant Thornton offices and contact information can be found at: www.GrantThornton.ca.

