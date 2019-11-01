Grant Thornton LLP welcomes BVA LLP

MEDICINE HAT, AB, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Grant Thornton LLP, one of Canada's leading professional services firms providing accounting, audit, tax and advisory services, has joined forces with BVA LLP and The CFO Solution Ltd.

BVA LLP has provided accounting, tax and advisory services to clients in southern Alberta for more than 40 years, growing to more than 30 employees over that time. With a particular expertise in owner-managed businesses and agriculture, the firm serves a diverse client base from offices in Medicine Hat, Brooks, Bow Island, Oyen, Foremost and Fort Macleod, Alberta, as well as Maple Creek, Saskatchewan.

"Providing the best possible service to our clients is our focus. We see tremendous benefits in joining Grant Thornton. It's a firm that shares our values and will further strengthen the knowledge, resources and services we bring to the communities where we live and work," said Melanie Harty, managing partner with BVA LLP.

The union with BVA LLP expands Grant Thornton's presence in Alberta and Saskatchewan, and brings the resources of a national advisory network to local communities.

"We're very pleased to welcome the BVA LLP and The CFO Solution Ltd teams into the Grant Thornton family. Our culture and values are strongly aligned, including an unwavering commitment to exceptional client service," said Tracey Zehl, managing partner with Grant Thornton. "Together we'll assist even more businesses in southern Alberta to manage change, identify new opportunities and reach their full potential."

The CFO Solution Ltd has also joined Grant Thornton, a service that provides businesses with part-time controllers and accounting personnel. The CFO Solution Ltd will continue to be based out of the Medicine Hat office, and can be reached at +1 403 525 0205.

"There are strong synergies between The CFO Solution Ltd and Grant Thornton, including a shared commitment to service excellence. This new relationship means we can provide our valued clients with an increased level of service with the ability to access a broader range of accounting services and expertise," said managing director, Janice Ouellette.

The BVA LLP offices joining Grant Thornton remain at these locations:

Medicine Hat

#101 – 2248 13th Avenue SE

Medicine Hat AB T1A 8G6

T: +1 403 527 8114



Brooks

#6 - 500 Cassils Rd E

Brooks, AB T1R 1M6

T: +1 403 362 5292

Bow Island

#5 - 105 5th Avenue W

Bow Island, AB T0K 0G0

T: +1 403 545 2217

Maple Creek

101 Maple Street

Maple Creek, SK S0N 1N0

T: +1 403 527 8114

Oyen

301 Main Street

Oyen AB T0J 2J0

T: +1 403 527 8114

Foremost

119 Main Street

Foremost AB T0K 0X0

T: +1 403 527 8114

Fort Macleod

2115 2nd Avenue

Fort Macleod AB T0L 0Z0

T:+1 403 527 8114

About Grant Thornton LLP in Canada

Grant Thornton LLP is a leading Canadian accounting and advisory firm providing accounting, audit, tax and advisory services to private and public organizations. We help dynamic organizations unlock their potential for growth by providing meaningful, actionable advice through a broad range of services. Grant Thornton LLP is a Canadian member of Grant Thornton International Ltd, whose member and correspondent firms operate in over 130 countries worldwide. A listing of Grant Thornton offices and contact information can be found at: www.GrantThornton.ca.

SOURCE Grant Thornton LLP

For further information: Grant Thornton LLP, Lisa Heerensperger, Senior Manager, Regional Marketing, Western Canada, T +1 780 401 8251, E Lisa.Heerensperger@ca.gt.com