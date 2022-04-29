Grant Thornton LLP recognized as one of Canada's Best Workplaces™ for 15th consecutive year

Seventy-five per cent of each organization's score is based on confidential employee feedback from the globally recognized Trust Index Survey. The remaining twenty-five per cent is based on quality, quantity and effectiveness of the programs and policies that support their employees and corporate culture. This offers a broad representation of the organization from a colleague perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

"Grant Thornton thrives because our colleagues thrive," says Kevin Ladner, CEO and Executive Partner, Grant Thornton LLP. "This allows our highly engaged team to build strong relationships with our clients and our communities. It's how they make a difference."

Inclusion on the 2022 Best Workplaces™ list follows other recent recognition Grant Thornton has earned, including being named as one of the Best Workplaces™ for Women, Best Workplaces™ for Youth, and Best Workplaces ™ for Hybrid.

"We're proud to be recognized for fostering a work environment and culture that honours our colleagues' lives," adds Sharon Healy, Chief People & Culture Officer, Grant Thornton LLP. "We've created a culture where all our colleagues can find a true sense of belonging through authentic connection and trust."

At Grant Thornton live an amazing life fuelled by a rewarding career.

Grant Thornton LLP is a leading Canadian accounting and advisory firm providing accounting, audit, tax and advisory services to private and public organizations.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.

