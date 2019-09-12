Grant Thornton LLP partners with Pega to help clients achieve breakthrough business results

TORONTO, ON, Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton), one of Canada's leading accounting and advisory firms, is pleased to announce it is partnering with Pegasystems Inc., the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises. This partnership will provide clients with deep industry expertise and leading digital transformation solutions to meet their strategic business needs.

By partnering with Pega, Grant Thornton enhances its delivery of powerful and innovative solutions to organizations across Canada, providing opportunities to accelerate growth, operational effectiveness and business transformation. Clients will benefit from digital transformation solutions that better protect information integrity through cloud-based data residency, helping to mitigate risk, protect reputation and instill customer confidence. Leveraging the low-code Pega PlatformTM and Pega Robotic AutomationTM technology, Grant Thornton helps clients remain competitive, keep costs low, improve customer experience and increase operational efficiency.

"Clients turn to Grant Thornton to help guide their digital transformation. Through our collaboration with Pega, we strengthen the products and solutions we offer to help clients traverse the digital landscape," said Geoff Cronin, National Advisory Service Line Leader, Grant Thornton.

"The strategic combination of Pega's low-code platform and robotic automation solutions with Grant Thornton's deep experience driving operational efficiency for companies in the Canadian market will enable Canadian clients to transform the way they do business. This partnership will help these organizations remain competitive by increasing efficiency and providing optimal customer experiences," added Eric Musser, Vice President, Partner Ecosystems, and Pegasystems.

Grant Thornton works with clients to help future-proof their business through strategic and trusted advice and solutions that bridge the digital gap to drive real business impact. In tandem with Pegasystems, Grant Thornton offers market-leading technology and industry expertise to help clients execute on their digital initiatives and vision.

As a recognized leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence, Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified, low-code Pega Platform – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications. Its CRM and digital process automation (DPA) solutions – powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation – help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results.

About Grant Thornton LLP in Canada

Grant Thornton LLP is a leading Canadian accounting and advisory firm providing audit, tax and advisory services to private and public organizations. We help dynamic organizations unlock their potential for growth by providing meaningful, actionable advice through a broad range of services. Grant Thornton LLP is a Canadian member of Grant Thornton International Ltd, whose member and correspondent firms operate in over 100 countries worldwide. A listing of Grant Thornton offices and contact information can be found at: www.GrantThornton.ca.

SOURCE Grant Thornton LLP

For further information: Grant Thornton LLP, Jasmine Davis, National Marketing & Communications Leader, T +1 416 369 7056, E Jasmine.Davis@ca.gt.com