Grant Thornton LLP named one of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Inclusion

TORONTO, Ontario, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Grant Thornton LLP is proud to be recognized for a second time as one of Canada's Best Workplaces for Inclusion. The 2020 list of recipients was released today by Great Place to Work®, an independent authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Grant Thornton first received this honour in 2018.

"We're honoured to be named one of Canada's Best Workplaces for Inclusion," said Kevin Ladner, Executive Partner and CEO of Grant Thornton LLP. "Our culture is my number one priority, and part of that is ensuring that each of us feels valued, has a sense of belonging and a belief that we have equitable access to developmental and advancement opportunities."

Grant Thornton's inclusiveness strategy is foundationally grounded in a commitment to treat everyone with respect, and the belief that diversity of perspective is critical to the firm's success.

The list of Best Workplaces for Inclusion is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. Eligible organizations must be Great Place to Work certified in the past year and at least 90% of employees must agree they are treated fairly, regardless of personal characteristics (such as gender, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation). The "best" list is determined based on employee responses to inclusion-related Trust Index statements.

