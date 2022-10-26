Grant Thornton LLP helps businesses thrive in turbulent times

Two new action plans can help businesses develop strategies to manage risks and unlock opportunities in a volatile economy

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Grant Thornton's latest International Business Report shows Canadian businesses are feeling the squeeze of inflation, but have been slow to act. For Canada's small to medium-sized businesses, taking steps now to deal with a volatile market can position them to not only survive, but also thrive in the future. Our new action plans can help businesses manage risks and take advantage of opportunities during these turbulent times.

Stay ahead in an inflationary economy

Inflation has had a profound effect on the current landscape, squeezing businesses across the board and creating a tremendous amount of uncertainty. Stay ahead in an inflationary economy: A detailed action plan for businesses leverages data from the Grant Thornton International Business Report and insights from its experienced advisors to help businesses develop strategies to alleviate inflationary pressures, accelerate growth, and capitalize on opportunities.

Volatility, interrupted

In addition to inflation, businesses are challenged by technology disruptors, labour shortages, supply chain issues, and more. Volatility, interrupted: How businesses can excel in turbulent times provides a model to help businesses assess risks and identify opportunities. Whether your business is operating in the fast lane or at a crossroad, is encountering hurdles or taking a cautious approach, this plan will help leaders think more strategically about the future.

"The economy may be turbulent, but there are ways to weather the storm," says Troy MacDonald, National Advisory Leader, Grant Thornton LLP. "These plans can help businesses create actionable ideas that will position them for success now and propel them forward."

Both action plans are complimentary and can be downloaded at the following links:

