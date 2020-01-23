Grant Thornton LLP CEO Kevin Ladner Reappointed for Second Term

"It's not often that a leader generates the kind of support Kevin has, which speaks to the significant and lasting impact he has had on our organization," said Lou Celli, Chair of the Partnership Board. "Under his leadership, the firm has elevated its impact by prioritizing our purpose - helping clients, colleagues and communities thrive. Looking ahead, we are proudly united in our support for Kevin and the direction he is taking the firm as we pursue our ambitious growth plans."

The appointment follows an extensive CEO reappointment process which was guided by a rigorous format and consultative approach rooted in the future needs of the firm.

"I am energized, excited and humbled by the privilege and responsibility of leading and growing the firm during a period of significant change," said Kevin Ladner, Executive Partner and CEO. "When I look ahead to the future, I see limitless possibilities as we continue to focus on building lasting relationships with our clients and our communities."

Kevin's passion for community building led to the launch of Vibrant Communities – a firm-wide program and commitment to bring leaders together from all walks of life to think about what's possible for the neighborhoods and cities in which they work and live. The program was launched in Kevin's home province of PEI in July 2018 with the firm's first 'Live Lab', where community leaders and members were engaged in meaningful discussion around sustainability, prosperity, and inspiring action.

Under Kevin's leadership, Vibrant Communities will continue to be rolled out across Canada, with a focus on Grant Thornton acting as a convener, connector, and catalyst, bringing with it a steadfast belief that now is the time that we all can and should be making a difference in our communities.

A firm believer in the importance of shared leadership, team building, and inclusion, Kevin has spent the last four years creating a culture where Partners have been encouraged to act like owners and make a difference - in both their personal and professional lives. Under his guidance, inclusion at the firm has also advanced significantly. Kevin established the Leading Inclusively Leadership Council, while improving and growing female representation at the senior leadership level. A particular source of pride for the firm is the more than 90 percent of employees who agreed with the statement "I am treated fairly, regardless of personal characteristics (such as gender, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation)", which led to the firm being awarded one of the 'Best Workplaces for Inclusion in Canada' in 2020.

As the organization has focused on making a positive impact across Canada, it expanded its footprint into new communities from coast-to-coast, including 27 new offices opening over the last three years. The firm also acquired 32 practices as part of its growth strategy and was honoured with its 12th 'Best Workplaces' award in 2019.

