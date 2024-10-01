Grant Thornton LLP Canada becomes Doane Grant Thornton LLP

Celebrating our legacy. Helping our colleagues, clients, and communities create theirs.

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Grant Thornton LLP Canada is now Doane Grant Thornton LLP—one of Canada's leading assurance, tax, and business advisory Firms. We made this change to our name because of the importance we place on our presence in communities across Canada, combined with the power of being a member of Grant Thornton International's global network of resources. By reintroducing Doane—the Firm's founding partner—to our name, we honour our Canadian roots and the values that have driven our success for more than 85-years. We'll continue paving a path to make even stronger contributions to the businesses we support and the communities we live and work in.

Doane Grant Thornton is committed to helping Canadian businesses thrive (CNW Group/Doane Grant Thornton LLP)

As a purpose-driven Firm, we celebrate our legacy through our impact and contributions to our clients, colleagues, and communities. Doane Grant Thornton represents a coast-to-coast network of more than 3,000 colleagues based in communities across Canada, committed to developing meaningful relationships built on trust, loyalty, and great service. Clients will continue to have access to assurance, accounting, tax, and advisory services from people like them: dedicated to growing, investing in, and contributing to a sustainable economy and vibrant communities. We develop clear, personalized solutions so you can make the decisions required to help your business today while building your legacy for tomorrow.

"Building a legacy isn't just about the work we do—it's about the people, the values, and the impact we leave behind," says Kevin Ladner, CEO and Executive Partner, Doane Grant Thornton. "Doane Grant Thornton is more than just a new name. It's our commitment to helping Canadian businesses reach their highest potential; it's our dedication to supporting the communities in which we live and work; and it's a promise to help our colleagues succeed in their unique career journeys."

Doane Grant Thornton reflects our evolution and future vision, but it doesn't change our commitment to helping Canadian businesses grow, transition, and thrive. Our strategic advisors combine experience, innovation, and analysis to help clients make sense of the most pressing business challenges and industry trends while unlocking new opportunities. With deep expertise across a range of services, industries and sectors, we can help you imagine the possibilities, fuel your growth, adapt to change, and prepare for the future.

This is the next chapter in our Canadian story. We look forward to building a brighter future together.

"Our Firm opened its first office in Canada more than 85-years ago. As we celebrate our legacy, we thank everyone who has been part of our journey. We look forward to this new chapter as we continue to help our colleagues, clients, and communities across Canada thrive," exclaims Kevin.

To learn more, visit: DoaneGrantThornton.ca.

About Doane Grant Thornton LLP

Doane Grant Thornton LLP is a leading Canadian accounting and business advisory firm providing accounting, assurance, tax, and advisory services to private and public organizations. We help dynamic organizations unlock their potential for growth by providing meaningful, actionable advice through a broad range of services. Doane Grant Thornton LLP is a Canadian member of Grant Thornton International Ltd, whose member and correspondent firms operate in more than 130 countries worldwide. A listing of Doane Grant Thornton offices and contact information can be found at: www.DoaneGrantThornton.ca.

