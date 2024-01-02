Grant Thornton LLP announces new Partners and Principals for 2024

TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Leading Canadian accounting and business advisory Firm, Grant Thornton LLP, is thrilled to introduce its new Partners and Principals. These exceptional leaders will continue to help us deliver on our purpose to help our clients, colleagues, and communities thrive.

"Congratulations to our new Partners and Principals for reaching this significant milestone on their career journey," says Kevin Ladner, Executive Partner and CEO, Grant Thornton LLP. "Each of these leaders will play an important role in the future of our Firm and the value we provide to our clients, colleagues, and communities."

2024 Partner and Principals by province

Alberta

Shane Doll, Principal, Edmonton

Beth Kushnerick, Partner, Camrose

Darcie Sabados, Partner, Edmonton

British Columbia

Sandra Blair, Partner, Kamloops

Bonnie Chan, Principal, Vancouver

Dave Harrison, Principal, Abbotsford

Tyler Krenz, Partner, Kelowna

Kiersten Packham, Principal, Nanaimo

Karen Zhu, Principal, Vancouver

New Brunswick

Louise Blanchard, Principal, Bathurst

Bob Elliott, Partner, Moncton

Nova Scotia

Kirk MacDiarmid, Partner, Halifax

Jessica Muir, Principal, Sydney

Liam Murphy, Partner, Halifax

Andrew Plant, Partner, Halifax

Lisa Poehl, Principal, Truro

Rob Wadden, Partner, Sydney

Ontario

Stuart Anderson, Business Advisor, Mississauga

Jaclyn Cairns, Partner, London

Patrick Carson, Partner, Mississauga

Poonam Chande, Principal, Mississauga

Joel Ewart, Partner, Toronto

Roy Fabbiani, Business Advisor, Mississauga

Elisa Fimognari, Principal, Mississauga

Ray Freckleton, Business Advisor, Mississauga

John Grace, Partner, Toronto

Jessica Haley, Partner, Mississauga

Richard Jagielowicz, Principal, Thunder Bay

Chad Lee, Principal, Toronto

Carolyn McConville, Principal, St. Catharines

Sarah McLellan, Principal, Waterloo

Polina Pilatova, Principal, Toronto

Danielle Robello, Principal, Mississauga

Steve Roman, Principal, London

Birju Shah, Partner, Toronto

Saskatchewan

Todd Robertson, Principal, Prince Albert

For more information, visit https://www.grantthornton.ca/press/new-partners-and-principles-2024/.

About Grant Thornton LLP in Canada

Grant Thornton LLP is one of Canada's Best Workplaces(tm) and a leading Canadian accounting and advisory firm providing accounting, audit, tax and advisory services to private and public organizations. We help dynamic organizations unlock their potential for growth by providing meaningful, actionable advice through a broad range of services. Grant Thornton LLP is a Canadian member of Grant Thornton International Ltd, whose member and correspondent firms operate in over 130 countries worldwide. To learn more visit www.grantthornton.ca .

