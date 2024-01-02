Grant Thornton LLP announces new Partners and Principals for 2024

02 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Leading Canadian accounting and business advisory Firm, Grant Thornton LLP, is thrilled to introduce its new Partners and Principals. These exceptional leaders will continue to help us deliver on our purpose to help our clients, colleagues, and communities thrive.
"Congratulations to our new Partners and Principals for reaching this significant milestone on their career journey," says Kevin Ladner, Executive Partner and CEO, Grant Thornton LLP. "Each of these leaders will play an important role in the future of our Firm and the value we provide to our clients, colleagues, and communities."
Alberta
Shane Doll, Principal, Edmonton
Beth Kushnerick, Partner, Camrose
Darcie Sabados, Partner, Edmonton
British Columbia
Sandra Blair, Partner, Kamloops
Bonnie Chan, Principal, Vancouver
Dave Harrison, Principal, Abbotsford
Tyler Krenz, Partner, Kelowna
Kiersten Packham, Principal, Nanaimo
Karen Zhu, Principal, Vancouver
New Brunswick
Louise Blanchard, Principal, Bathurst
Bob Elliott, Partner, Moncton
Nova Scotia
Kirk MacDiarmid, Partner, Halifax
Jessica Muir, Principal, Sydney
Liam Murphy, Partner, Halifax
Andrew Plant, Partner, Halifax
Lisa Poehl, Principal, Truro
Rob Wadden, Partner, Sydney
Ontario
Stuart Anderson, Business Advisor, Mississauga
Jaclyn Cairns, Partner, London
Patrick Carson, Partner, Mississauga
Poonam Chande, Principal, Mississauga
Joel Ewart, Partner, Toronto
Roy Fabbiani, Business Advisor, Mississauga
Elisa Fimognari, Principal, Mississauga
Ray Freckleton, Business Advisor, Mississauga
John Grace, Partner, Toronto
Jessica Haley, Partner, Mississauga
Richard Jagielowicz, Principal, Thunder Bay
Chad Lee, Principal, Toronto
Carolyn McConville, Principal, St. Catharines
Sarah McLellan, Principal, Waterloo
Polina Pilatova, Principal, Toronto
Danielle Robello, Principal, Mississauga
Steve Roman, Principal, London
Birju Shah, Partner, Toronto
Saskatchewan
Todd Robertson, Principal, Prince Albert
