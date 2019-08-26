Grant Thornton LLP Announces New Managing Partner for Newfoundland and Labrador

"I am honoured to have been chosen as Managing Partner at Grant Thornton in Newfoundland and Labrador. At Grant Thornton, we are committed to seeing our clients, colleagues and communities thrive. My priority is to help our clients identify insightful and practical solutions that can help their business grow and succeed," said Roger Cooper.

Roger has spent 21 years providing assurance and business advisory services to private businesses in industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing and distribution, retail, real estate, and construction. He holds the designation of Family Enterprise Advisor which allows him to advise family businesses on generational transition and succession planning.

"Roger is an exceptional professional and leader, and I know he will excel in his role as Managing Partner of Newfoundland and Labrador," said Kevin Ladner, Executive Partner and CEO, Grant Thornton LLP.

Grant Thornton is a rapidly growing national firm, present in Canada's largest cities, with strong roots in towns and communities across the country, including offices in Corner Brook, Gander, Grand Falls-Windsor, Marystown and St. John's.

