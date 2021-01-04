Grant Thornton Expands Across Canada: "The World is Changing, and So Are We"

New Additions to the Grant Thornton Family Help Reinforce Its Commitment to Helping Clients, Colleagues and Communities Thrive

TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Grant Thornton LLP, one of Canada's leading professional services firms providing accounting, audit, tax and advisory services, is very pleased to welcome seven practices from across the country to its team. This will expand the range of services available to the incoming teams, as they continue to help clients keep pace with their changing needs in today's complex business world, while expanding Grant Thornton's bench strength across the country. The new team members will also benefit from expanded career and growth opportunities at Grant Thornton.

"2020 was a year like no other," says Grant Thornton Executive Partner and CEO Kevin Ladner. "We are committed to providing leading-edge solutions and deep expertise to help our clients navigate this new environment. Bringing these practices under the Grant Thornton banner expands our collective ability to help our clients achieve their goals in 2021 and beyond."

Ladner adds that every one of these practices shares Grant Thornton's commitment to helping clients, colleagues and communities thrive in this ever-changing world. Their like-minded belief in the importance of client service makes each of these additions a great fit. "We are thrilled to see the similarities in our cultures and philosophies," says Ladner. "We share the view that when our clients succeed, our communities and people succeed, too."

In all cases, clients of these firms can expect to work with the same friendly faces they are used to, with no interruption to service.

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Field & Company LLP, Victoria, BC

In joining Grant Thornton, Field & Company builds on a 90-year track record of offering trusted service and advice to local businesses and individuals.

Field & Company's 16 team members, including three partners, will be joining the Grant Thornton team.

This union strengthens Grant Thornton's presence on Vancouver Island, and provides Field & Company clients with access to expanded services and resources under the Grant Thornton name.

Daley & Company CPA LLP, Kamloops, BC

Daley & Company has been supporting Kamloops and the surrounding communities since 1991.

and the surrounding communities since 1991. The team's 41 members, including four partners and three principals, join Grant Thornton.

This strengthens Grant Thornton's presence in Interior BC, and provides Kamloops businesses another full-service option for their accounting, tax and advisory needs.

ALBERTA

Cameron & Hankinson Professional Corporation, Edmonton, AB

Cameron & Hankinson brings to Grant Thornton a strong, 30-plus-year track record.

A total of 5 team members, including 2 partners, are now a part of Grant Thornton.

Enhancing Grant Thornton's presence in and around Edmonton , this union allows Cameron & Hankinson to offer clients additional services and resources, including in-house tax planning, audit and business advisory services.

ONTARIO

Kuppers & Company Chartered Professional Accountants, Kitchener, ON

Kuppers' record of trusted service and advice spans more than 17 years.

Grant Thornton is pleased to welcome Kuppers's 7 team members, including one partner, to the team.

is pleased to welcome Kuppers's 7 team members, including one partner, to the team. By joining the Grant Thornton team, Kuppers will offer a wider range of services to its loyal base of clients and will contribute to a strengthened Grant Thornton presence in Southern Ontario .

Drouillard Sambrook Kingston LLP (DSK), Cambridge and Kitchener, ON

DSK is known for providing timely service and jargon-free business advice in Ontario's Golden Triangle.

Golden Triangle. Sixteen team members from DSK's Cambridge and Kitchener offices, including three partners, join the Grant Thornton family.

and offices, including three partners, join the Grant Thornton family. This union extends a broader range of services to DSK's clients in Southern Ontario , and supports Grant Thornton's continued commitment to helping clients anticipate and adapt to change.

Ilavsky Professional Corporation, Toronto, ON

Ilavsky has built a trusted reputation over more than 10 years.

Grant Thornton welcomes Ilavsky's 7 team members, including one partner, to the team.

welcomes Ilavsky's 7 team members, including one partner, to the team. Joining Grant Thornton allows Ilavsky's team to tap into new resources to continue to help clients compete and grow in a rapidly changing and uncertain world.

NOVA SCOTIA

PwC Canada's Truro practice, Truro, NS

Grant Thornton is expanding its Atlantic Canada presence with the addition of PwC's 8-person Truro team—offering expanded capabilities to help the firm meet the ever-evolving needs of local private, family and entrepreneurial businesses.

is expanding its presence with the addition of PwC's 8-person team—offering expanded capabilities to help the firm meet the ever-evolving needs of local private, family and entrepreneurial businesses. With the addition of this second Truro office, Grant Thornton supports 26 communities in Atlantic Canada and 10 in Nova Scotia .

office, Grant Thornton supports 26 communities in and 10 in . The move strengthens the firm's capabilities in the region, and ensures that it has the resources to sufficiently meet the accounting, audit, tax and advisory needs of private businesses and family-owned enterprises in Nova Scotia .

"The world is changing," says Ladner, "and we are, too. Adding new talent and new capabilities to our team helps us contribute even more to our clients, our colleagues, and our communities. Everyone at Grant Thornton joins me in extending a very warm welcome to all of these accomplished new team members."

