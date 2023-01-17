Granite REIT Opens the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Kevan Gorrie, President and Chief Executive Officer, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite" or the "Trust") (TSX: GRT.UN) and his team joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to celebrate Granite's 10 year anniversary as a real estate investment trust and to open the market.

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 141 investment properties representing approximately 58.8 million square feet of leasable area.

