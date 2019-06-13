Granite Announces Election of Trustees and Directors

TORONTO, June 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ("Granite REIT") (TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) and Granite REIT Inc. ("Granite GP") held their joint annual general meetings of stapled unitholders today, and each of the individuals below was elected as a trustee of Granite REIT and a director of Granite GP.

The vote was conducted by a show of hands. Proxies received by management in advance of the meetings indicated the following:



As Trustee of Granite REIT As Director of Granite GP Nominee Votes For % Votes

Withheld % Votes For % Votes

Withheld % Peter Aghar 37,626,308 99.83 62,910 0.17 37,626,813 99.83 62,405 0.17 Remco Daal 37,631,020 99.85 58,198 0.15 37,630,822 99.85 58,396 0.15 Kevan Gorrie 37,673,954 99.96 15,264 0.04 37,674,432 99.96 14,786 0.04 Fern Grodner 37,672,551 99.96 16,667 0.04 37,672,021 99.95 17,197 0.05 Kelly Marshall 37,627,493 99.84 61,725 0.16 37,627,471 99.84 61,747 0.16 Al Mawani 36,049,594 95.65 1,639,624 4.35 36,130,063 95.86 1,559,155 4.14 Gerald Miller 37,630,821 99.85 58,397 0.15 37,587,202 99.73 102,016 0.27 Sheila Murray 37,672,792 99.96 16,426 0.04 37,629,340 99.84 59,878 0.16 Jennifer Warren 37,672,837 99.96 16,381 0.04 37,629,695 99.84 59,523 0.16



Votes For % Votes

Withheld % The re-appointment of Deloitte LLP, as Auditors of Granite REIT 38,020,002 99.79 81,775 0.21 The re-appointment of Deloitte LLP, as Auditors of Granite GP 38,018,612 99.78 83,165 0.22

A total of 38,103,378 stapled units (77.07% of outstanding stapled units) were represented in person or by proxy at the meetings.

ABOUT GRANITE

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 80 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

OTHER INFORMATION

Copies of financial data and other publicly filed documents about Granite are available through the internet on the Canadian Securities Administrators' Systems for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) which can be accessed at www.sedar.com and on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval System (EDGAR) which can be accessed at www.sec.gov. For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Andrea Sanelli, Manager, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504 or Kevan Gorrie, at 647-925-7500.

For further information, please see our website at www.granitereit.com or contact Andrea Sanelli, Manager, Legal & Investor Services, at 647-925-7504 or Kevan Gorrie, at 647-925-7500.