GRAND SLAM DOUBLES CHAMPION VASEK POSPISIL PARTNERS WITH CANADA'S MOST DECORATED OLYMPIAN PENNY OLEKSIAK TO LAUNCH HEKATE SPORT

"Functional mushrooms remain overlooked within the sports nutrition and hydration space, yet they're one of the most versatile superfoods on the planet," explained Pospisil. "Their healing power is undeniable, promoting resilience, mental focus, and recovery. With Hekate Sport, we want people to know that sports drinks can offer so many more benefits beyond hydration, making you an all-around better athlete."

Multi-medal winning Olympian, Penny Oleksiak, joined Hekate as an equity partner in 2022 and after using functional mushroom supplements for the past year. Her motivation to partner with the brand stems from a desire to be involved in the health and lifestyle vertical and the daily benefits she's experienced from mushrooms both in and out of the pool.

"People, not just athletes, are suffering from low energy, burnout and feeling unfocused. Functional mushrooms have been used for centuries and they've been very helpful to me in addressing these common issues. Hekate Sport now makes them even more accessible in a format that's easy to consume and everyone can enjoy," said Oleksiak.

Other Hekate products include a delicious cocoa blend that sharpens focus and strengthens immunity, and a daily capsule for maximum convenience.

Hekate Sport will also be expanding their athlete sponsorships to promote the virtues of functional mushrooms. Top-ranked professional pickleball player, Tyson McGuffin, is the first athlete to be sponsored by Hekate, with more athlete signings anticipated in the latter half of 2022.

