WATERLOO REGION, ON, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Waterloo Region residents can expect to see the first of several electric buses rolling down the streets next year as Grand River Transit (GRT) selects Nova Bus as its first electric bus provider.

GRT has ordered an initial six electric buses from Nova Bus, a member of the Volvo Group and a leading North American transit bus manufacturer. The first buses are expected to arrive in spring 2023 with five additional electric buses to follow in 2024.

This initiative is part of the Region's plan to electrify its bus fleet, provide a sustainable transit service, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"This is a major step forward in our plans to provide a zero-emission transit system for our community," said Tom Galloway, Region of Waterloo Councillor and Chair of the Planning and Works Commission. "We are committed to exploring new technologies and solutions to contribute to the Region's climate change goals. We excitedly await the delivery of our first fully electric buses from Nova Bus and the opportunity to introduce our transit customers to the future of sustainable transit."

The Nova Bus LFSe+ provides long driving range, reduced maintenance costs and emits no greenhouse gas emissions. It is designed to meet the sustainability needs of transit authorities, to support them in eliminating greenhouse gas emissions and to help them with achieving zero-emission targets, without compromising on the reliability and durability of their bus fleets.

"We have always been very proud of providing robust and high-quality buses to transit authorities across Canada, and it's an honour to be accompanying existing clients such as GRT in their transition with this first purchase of electric buses," stated Martin Larose, President of Nova Bus. "We strongly believe our future lies in providing sustainable solutions for communities to enjoy zero-emission transit, which will ultimately improve quality of life for everyone."

The electric buses are part of a two-year pilot project and will be charged at the new 305,000-sq.-ft. Northfield Drive Maintenance Facility in Waterloo, scheduled to start operations in September.

About Nova Bus

Nova Bus, member of the Volvo Group, is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Its portfolio includes electric, hybrid, CNG and clean diesel buses, high-capacity vehicles, as well as integrated intelligent transport systems. Nova Bus accompanies transit authorities and bus fleet operators in their transition to electromobility with its flagship LFSe+ long-range electric bus, combining the proven Nova Bus structure with the latest innovations in electric drive. Nova Bus is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and positively contributing to a greener economy. For more information regarding Nova Bus products and services, please visit www.novabus.com .

About Grand River Transit

Grand River Transit, as part of the Region of Waterloo, provides transit service in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Elmira, St. Jacobs and New Hamburg. GRT operates conventional bus service, an express bus network, busPLUS service for community routes, and door-to-door transit service for riders with disabilities using specialized vehicles. The transit network also includes a 19-station electric, light-rail transit line. In 2020, the Region of Waterloo committed to end the purchase of diesel-only buses. GRT is also in the middle of a pilot project to test its first fully electric support vehicle. For more information about GRT services and the electrification of its bus fleet, visit www.grt.ca .

SOURCE Nova Bus

