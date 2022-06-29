A new guided tour highlighting 100 years of the Memorial Church.

The opportunity to leaf through a reproduction of one of the original Grand-Pré Memorial Church fundraising registers which will be on display as of mid-July.

Free admission on Canada Day, July 1 , including an open house at the new oTENTik accommodations.

, including an open house at the new oTENTik accommodations. The return of Acadian Days from July 28 to 31 , with diverse programming including special conferences, a tribute to Acadian poet Raymond Guy LeBlanc , a fiddle jam and the 50 th anniversary show of Zachary Richard ( July 29 ).

, with diverse programming including special conferences, a tribute to Acadian poet , a fiddle jam and the 50 anniversary show of ( ). A memorable stay in the beautiful landscape of Grand-Pré. eight oTENTIk accommodations are available for rent and offer an immersive experience of Grand-Pré National Historic Site and the Landscape of Grand Pré UNESCO World Heritage Site.

It is also important to note that the Landscape of Grand Pré UNESCO World Heritage Site will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of its UNESCO designation with several activities from Thursday, June 30 to Friday, July 1. See http://www.landscapeofgrandpre.ca for details.

In addition to these important anniversaries in 2022, Grand Pré NHS will also be renewing its management plan to guide site management decisions and actions for the next ten years. The public consultation period is now open and will close on August 5. The public is invited to comment online or contribute to the directions that will shape the future management of this iconic site at an in-person public consultation to be held on July 12, between 6:00 and 8:30 p.m.

The health and safety of visitors and employees are of the utmost importance and Parks Canada continues to follow the advice, guidance, and requirements of public health authorities and experts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Parks Canada website provides detailed information on what visitors can expect, how to prepare for a visit, and what services may be available. Visitors are asked to plan ahead by checking the website before they travel, respect the guidance of public health experts, and to follow all signage and direction from Parks Canada employees.

Quotes

"As Canadians, we are fortunate to live in a country with such diverse landscapes and rich history. Every one of the protected areas within the Parks Canada network of sites is a perfect gateway to discovering, learning about, and connecting with natural and cultural heritage. I encourage all Canadians to get out and explore locations such as the Grand Pré National Historic Site, as they walk in the footsteps of history."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Parks Canada prides itself on providing visitors with high quality and meaningful experiences across the country. The Parks Canada team works extremely hard to ensure that each and every person leaves with memories that will last a lifetime. We are excited to welcome new and returning visitors back to the Grand-Pré National Historic Site this season, to help them create new memories and discover everything that this treasured place has to offer."

Ron Hallman

President & Chief Executive Officer, Parks Canada

Quick Facts

Travelling in an electric vehicle? Four electric vehicle charging stations are available for visitors to use throughout the national historic site. They are located at the Visitor Information Centre.

oTENTik accommodations are available from June 15 to October 9, 2022 . Please call 1-877-737-3783 or visit reservation.pc.ca to make a reservation.

. Please call 1-877-737-3783 or visit reservation.pc.ca to make a reservation. Want the ultimate ticket to nature, history and adventure? The Parks Canada Discovery Pass provides unlimited admission for a full year to over 80 destinations across the country. Visitors can purchase their Parks Canada Discovery Passes online, on-site, and at partner retailer locations across the country.

Stop by our Gift Shop in the Visitor Center to pick up a souvenir of your visit. All revenues generated from purchases made at Grand-Pré will support local programs and conservation efforts.

Related Links

SOURCE Parks Canada

For further information: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Parks Canada Agency, 855-862-1812, [email protected]; Tim Leblanc Murphy, A/Partnering, Engagement & Communications Officer, Grand-Pré National Historic Site, Parcs Canada, 506-850-7344, [email protected]