Grand Opening: VIVREAU Water Opens Mount Pleasant HQ from which to Combat Plastic Waste

LEED-Certified Main Street Office is New Epicenter for War on Corporate Single Serve Plastic as Water Dispensing Leader Seeks to Shatter Record of 4B Bottles Saved Annually

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Vivreau Water, the world's leader in sustainable water dispensers for business, unveils its new North American headquarters at 139 East 8th Avenue in Vancouver's vibrant Mount Pleasant neighborhood. The move supports the significant growth the company has witnessed as safe water solutions continue to rise to the top of the priority list of companies with ambitious corporate sustainability and health and wellness objectives.

"We started this operation on a skeleton staff just over a decade ago", recalls Vivreau North America Founder and Managing Director Drew Hamilton. "Today, we call some of the biggest names in business our clients and we can scarcely visit a single major city on the continent without spotting one of our systems. It's fitting to have chosen Mount Pleasant as our North American home. Here's a neighborhood that also came from modest origins that now counts itself among the most respected and sought-after locations in the world. We couldn't be happier to share this thriving urban landscape with so many other progressive businesses."

Vivreau's North American operation is part of a global network that collectively saves more than four billion plastic water bottles from the waste stream every year, allowing businesses to use their own mains-fed water source to produce high quality filtered water in still, sparkling, and hot formats.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Vivreau Water North America Office Grand Opening

Where: 139 East 8th Avenue, Vancouver

When: 4:30pm to 6:30pm

About Us: Vivreau Water pioneered the sustainable office water dispenser category and launched its North American operation in 2009. The company has created sustainable hydration partnerships with some of the most recognized names in business.

For more information on Vivreau, please visit www.vivreauwater.com

Media inquiries: Chris Dagenais, VP Marketing

