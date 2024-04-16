Grand Opening of The Scotsman Hotel

A 5-Star Retreat in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Canada

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, ON, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Scotsman Hotel, the newest addition to Niagara-on-the-Lakes's (NOTL) prestigious hospitality scene, proudly announced its grand opening on February 16th, 2024. Nestled amidst the breathtaking landscapes of one of Canada's most cherished wine regions, this upscale country inn is set to redefine luxury and elegance for travelers seeking an unparalleled experience.

Our mission at The Scotsman Hotel is to provide you with unrivalled service, allowing you to immerse yourself in a world of luxury. Let us be your oasis of comfort and indulgence, leaving you with cherished memories that linger long after your departure.

Behind The Scotsman Hotel are owners Brenda and Blair McArthur, whose vision was deeply inspired by their time spent in Scotland. Embracing an old-world, classic rural vibe, their hotel offers an exquisite blend of sophistication and charm, with amenities designed to cater to the discerning tastes of its guests. Each of the hotel's five lavishly appointed suites, designed by Lori Morris, is a testament to the art of fine living.

"The Scotsman Hotel is a tribute to all of the love and fond memories we have made in this beautiful town," said Brenda McArthur, Owner of The Scotsman Hotel. "We hope that all who visit experience the enchanting feeling that is woven through the beautiful town of Niagara-on-the-Lake."

Guests can indulge in a culinary journey every morning, crafted by Chef Chris, who highlights local flavors and ingredients. The hotel's commitment to excellence extends to its retreat spaces, making the hotel an ideal destination for hosting a luxe wedding party, executive retreat, and other high-end group getaways. With its elegant lounges, culinary offerings and cozy outdoor patio, The Scotsman Hotel promises to make every occasion memorable.

NOTL, a charming locale in Canada, is renowned for its exquisite wineries, making it a haven for wine enthusiasts. Just a short 20-minute drive from the Lewiston Queenston Bridge, connecting Canada to the United States, luxury and refinement await, beckoning travelers to indulge in the region's delights.

For reservations and more information, visit thescotsmanhotel.ca or contact The Scotsman Hotel at [email protected] or 905-468-9991.

About The Scotsman Hotel

The Scotsman Hotel is a 5-star country inn located in the heart of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada. Offering an unmatched blend of luxury, comfort, and scenic beauty, The Scotsman Hotel provides guests with an extraordinary stay through its exceptional accommodations, gourmet dining, and personalized service. Set against the backdrop of one of Canada's most picturesque regions, The Scotsman Hotel is the ultimate destination for travelers seeking a unique and indulgent experience.

