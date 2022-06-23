Grand Opening of Maskêkosihk Trail: Edmonton's First Major Roadway to be Given A Cree Name

In attendance were Chief Billy Morin, Elder Marvin Ward, and former Chiefs Lorne Morin and Howard Peacock from Enoch Cree Nation, Mayor Amarjeet Sohi and Councillor Sarah Hamilton from the City of Edmonton, the River Cree Drummers, the Maskêkosihk Dancers as well as many contractors, consultants and staff who were involved in the development of Riverview and Maskêkosihk Trail.

Maskêkosihk Trail (previously 23 Avenue and Garden Valley Road) was renamed in 2016, when Qualico Communities first began work on the new Riverview development, which is now home to two new Qualico Communities: The Uplands at Riverview and Rivers Edge.

Brad Armstrong, Vice President of Community Development at Qualico Communities explained the significance of Maskêkosihk Trail:

"Just like the North Saskatchewan River (which borders Riverview to the South) was once an important trade route for the Treaty 6 people, Maskêkosihk Trail is now the main artery connecting all current and future residents of Riverview to the City of Edmonton to the East and to the Enoch Cree Nation, our neighbours' to the West."

Maskêkosihk is the Cree word meaning the "lands of medicines" or "the people of the lands of medicines," depending on how you say it. Renaming this significant roadway in honour of the Cree First Nations is a show of respect and acknowledgment for the fact that we are creating new communities on Treaty 6 Territory.

