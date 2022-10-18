Grand Opening: Acclaimed Chef Vikram Vij partners with Eat Up Canada to open first Bombay Frankies location

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Chef Vikram Vij and Eat Up Canada are excited to announce the grand opening of Canada's first Bombay Frankies location in East Gwillimbury/Newmarket, Ontario, today at 200 Green Lane E., Building E11, Unit 2, East Gwillimbury.

The new 1,500 square foot, 30-seat space will be home to the chef-inspired, fast casual dining concept built around the frankie roll (a very popular Indian street food with its roots in the city formerly known as Bombay - now Mumbai).

To put it simply, a frankie roll is a handheld, burrito-style flatbread wrap called a paratha, filled with meat or vegetables and Indian spices and sauces.

"Whenever I enjoy a frankie roll, my mind is transported back to my childhood in Bombay, India," says Chef Vikram Vij. "To those who know and love the frankie roll, Bombay Frankies promises those familiar, 'back home' flavours. For those new to the frankie roll, I am certain they'll fall immediately in love with it."

Vij, a famed restaurateur, cookbook author and TV personality, oversaw development and testing of the Bombay Frankie menu, inputting his unique spin on some of his favourite frankie roll flavour combinations.

The paratha is made in-house, and Vij adds, "all of our meats, veggies and sauces are marinated and seasoned with my special spice blends, including our signature BF Masala."

Menu Highlights

Bombay Frankies features a variety of meat and vegetarian frankie options, plus frankie bowls, salads, side items, drinks and desserts.

The menu has three meat and five vegetarian frankie rolls ranging from $8.99 to 9.99 (add ons are extra).

to 9.99 (add ons are extra). The BF Masala Marinated Chicken and Achari Potato Frankie Rolls are expected to be two of the most popular items.

Frankie roll combos are paired with a beverage and the Naughty & Tangy Masala Chips with Mint Chutney. Or, upgrade to include pakoras, samosas or the BF Lentil and Chickpea Salad.

Guests can turn any frankie roll into a bowl on basmati rice or a salad on romaine lettuce. or a bowl on basmati rice.

Vij has also included dessert options such as Mango Kulfi

Guests can also purchase a selection of Vij's own masalas and spice powders to bring the flavours of India home, in addition to Bombay Frankies branded merchandise.

"With Bombay Frankies, the goal was to ensure maximum taste, with the freshest ingredients, while also keeping menu items at an affordable price, "says Alex Gerzon, co-founder of Eat Up Canada. "All frankie rolls on our menu are under $10. That was very important to us."

Since announcing the opening of the first Bombay Frankies location, Eat Up Canada has received numerous inquiries regarding franchising opportunities, and there are already plans for four to six new restaurants in 2023 in the GTA.

"We are looking for like-minded, 'guest and team' focused individuals or groups looking to bring Bombay Frankies to the masses and make the frankie roll the next big dining movement," says George Heos, co-founder, Eat Up Canada.

Find the full menu, hours of operation, and online ordering by visiting bombayfrankies.ca .

Hours of operation as of Tuesday, October 18 are Sunday to Thursday, 11 am to 9 pm: and Friday and Saturday, 11 am to 10 pm.

Coming soon - Watch for the launch of the Bombay Frankies Ordering App which will feature a loyalty program.

As Chef Vij would say, "Namaste and enjoy."

About Eat Up Canada

EAT UP CANADA INC. was formed in 2021 by George Heos and Alex Gerzon. The company is the Canadian master franchisee for Pokeworks and is focused on developing restaurant brands new to Canada. Heos and Gerzon are experienced restaurant owners and executives with over 50 years of combined experience. Prior to launching Eat Up Canada, Heos and Gerzon were the Co-Founders of Onfire Restaurants Inc. and have held senior roles in franchising, real estate, construction, finance, marketing, and operations at some of Canada's largest restaurant companies.

About Chef Vikram Vij

Chef Vikram Vij is an Indian-born Canadian chef, cookbook author, and television personality. Born in India in 1964 and raised in New Delhi and Bombay, Chef Vikram began cooking when he was only 10 years old (for his mother and friends at tea). He took his chops pro when he studied Hotel Management in Austria and has worked in some of the finest hotels and restaurants in Europe and Canada. Vij's restaurant in Vancouver, B.C. opened with an attitude that there is no one way to make curry and transformed Indian cuisine by using local ingredients and Indian spices. Vij is a certified Sommelier and is passionate about cooking and travelling to different parts of the world to enjoy different cuisines.

