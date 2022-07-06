Grand & Toy Search Platform Innovation Enhances Customer Experience

TORONTO, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Grand & Toy is proud to announce the launch of a new search platform that will significantly enhance the online customer experience at www.grandandtoy.com.

The new search platform includes a new search engine, content management system and product information management system running in a high availability cloud environment.

The platform will enable customers, procurement specialists and guest shoppers to view focused and relevant search results combined with extensive and rich product content to improve the buying experience. This innovation marks a pivotal moment for Grand & Toy with the implementation of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology which learns from customer behaviour and then streamlines user experiences based on those insights.

"We understand that to stay competitive customers prefer to interact with partners that provide fast, efficient and customer-friendly technology. Our new custom built search platform allows customers to quickly search our extensive product catalogue and view meaningful content to find products and solutions that meet their specific needs," says Alnoor Jiwani, Head, IT & e-Commerce, Grand & Toy Canada. "With deep expertise in providing B2B products and solutions to organizations across Canada, we understand time is precious. That's why we continuously invest in advancing our proprietary e-commerce platform with features and functionality aimed at improving both procurement and shopping experiences."

As a Canadian market leader in providing workplace products and solutions, our goal at Grand & Toy is to enable our customers and their employees, to work productively, safely, and efficiently wherever they work.

About Grand & Toy

For 140 years, Grand & Toy has helped Canadian organizations find exactly what they need to move their business forward. Grand & Toy's team of industry-leading experts assess and tailor complete solutions for unique business needs from its vast network of the latest technology and enhanced health and safety solutions, custom workplace furniture, and essential business supplies. Grand & Toy operates one of the country's biggest distribution networks and serves customers coast-to-coast via its direct sales force and best-in-class B2B e-commerce platform. Grand & Toy is committed to improving and maintaining its social responsibility efforts, including waste and recycling programs, green products and services, as well as through leadership and business insights, and transportation efficiency. Grand & Toy is owned entirely by The ODP Corporation, a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ (ODP). For more information about Grand & Toy, visit: grandandtoy.com.

For further information: Eno Antai, [email protected]