Grammarly Opens New Office in Vancouver, B.C., to Further Strengthen Its Globally Connected Talent Bench

As the company's fourth office, Vancouver will expand opportunities for the city's growing tech scene while growing Grammarly's talented team of globally connected professionals

VANCOUVER, B.C., Sept. 12, 2019 /CNW/ -- Grammarly , the company behind the leading AI-powered digital writing assistant, today announced the opening of its newest office, in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. The office will be Grammarly's fourth and will be dedicated to expanding Grammarly's talented team.

Grammarly co-founder Max Lytvyn has long been based in the city and is excited to establish the new office there. "Living in Vancouver while developing a company in multiple locations around the world has been a pleasure," says Lytvyn. "I've seen Vancouver's technology scene develop at an inspiring pace and am delighted to have the opportunity to expand our team in this amazing city."

Today's technology scene in British Columbia offers a strong pool of talent that continues to grow and attract startups and established companies. Grammarly is excited by the prospect of exploring great opportunities locally to continue building Grammarly's culture and to add key new hires across a variety of roles.

"Vancouver is home to many innovative companies, and today we're thrilled to officially add Grammarly to the list," says Lytvyn. "The opening of Grammarly's Vancouver office will offer the chance to expand our team and bolster our efforts to improve the way people communicate around the world. We're eager to continue growing our company's momentum by joining this vibrant tech community."

The new office is located in downtown Vancouver. For information on career opportunities in Vancouver and other locations, visit the Grammarly website .

About Grammarly

Grammarly's digital writing assistant helps more than 20 million people write more clearly and effectively every day. In building a product that scales across multiple platforms and devices, Grammarly works to empower users whenever and wherever they communicate.

Across offices in San Francisco, New York, Kyiv, and Vancouver, Grammarly's values-driven team is growing — to support our expanding user base and to continue developing our writing assistant into a truly comprehensive communication partner. With integrity and innovation, Grammarly strives to help all the world's two billion English speakers feel heard and understood.

SOURCE Grammarly