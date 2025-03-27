GrainHenge Whisky is 100% crafted in Canada

RED DEER, AB, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Troubled Monk is proud to announce that our GrainHenge Arrowwood Whisky has been awarded both Best Canadian Rye and World's Best Rye at the 2025 World Whiskies Awards held in London, England this week. Competing against top distilleries from whisky powerhouses, Arrowwood stood out on the global stage, showcasing the exceptional craftsmanship and bold flavors that Canadian whisky can achieve.

GrainHenge Whisky's Arrowwood is Honoured as Best Canadian Rye and World's Best Rye at 2025 World Whiskies Awards (CNW Group/Troubled Monk)

Proudly produced by Head Distiller Garret Haynes and the team at GrainHenge Whisky in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada. Our whisky is more than the combination of grain, wood, water, and time. It is the importance of honouring the history of our prairies and the people who live and work upon them.

Being able to bring home the titles of Best Canadian Rye and World's Best Rye is a true testament to the Troubled Monk's values in expressing our passion, kaizen, innovation and excellence in everything we do.

This 39-month-old limited release whisky was influenced by one of Canada's most renowned spirits: Canadian Rye. Haynes' aim was not to improve the Canadian classic but to make something distinct. He explained, "I am not trying to make rye whisky, I am trying to make the best whisky from rye."

The whisky was made with 61% Flaked Rye, 39% Rye Malt and aged in #4 Char New American White Oak. Your palate can expect the whisky to open with bold herbal spice. The notes then transition from the initial spice to creamy caramels, vanilla and hints of cinnamon before the earthy, herbal character returns. The finish is both dry and lingering, where rye spice and barrel notes meet warming alcohol and a subtle, lasting candy sweetness.

In honour of our highly decorated first edition of Arrowwood, Troubled Monk is pleased to announce Arrowwood No.02 is being released Summer 2025.

Be the first to know about our pre-sale by registering here!

About Troubled Monk: Located in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada. Troubled Monk is committed to crafting high-quality beverages worth sharing that honour traditional methods while embracing our Canadian roots and constant innovation. The GrainHenge series exemplifies this dedication, offering unique and award-winning whisky expressions.

