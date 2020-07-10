QUÉBEC, July 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The latest employment statistics in Québec are encouraging and herald the beginning of a recovery from the crisis. In June, 247 500 jobs were created. This second consecutive monthly increase brings to 478 400 the number of new jobs since the gradual reopening of certain sectors of the economy, in May. Québec has therefore returned to 92.2% of the employment level observed in February, that is, before the crisis began.

The unemployment rate in Québec in June (10.7%) is now below that observed in Canada (12.3%) and Ontario (12.2%). This significant decline in Québec's unemployment rate is entirely due to a decline in the number of people who were temporarily laid off.

Quote:

"The government's actions since the beginning of the pandemic are bearing fruit. The numbers are encouraging and show that our game plan is working. We have prioritized protecting Quebecers' health and then restoring the economy by gradually reopening certain sectors so that people can return to work."

Eric Girard, Minister of Finance

Related link:

For information on COVID-19 and all the assistance programs offered, please visit Québec.ca/coronavirus.

SOURCE Cabinet du ministre des Finances

For further information: Fanny Beaudry-Campeau, Press Relations Officer, Office of the Minister of Finance, 418 576-2786