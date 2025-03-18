Graditi: A Better Way to Build -- Revolutionizing Construction Management for Builders and Remodelers

With forecasted growth for new housing in Canada, a Canadian-built construction management platform launches to help builders and remodelers manage increased demand, streamline communications and win more projects.

LONDON, ON, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Graditi, an innovative construction management software, is transforming how builders, remodelers, and contractors manage new home builds and remodeling projects. As Canada faces a significant increase in housing demand, namely due to immigration, economic growth and softening interest rates, Graditi empowers construction professionals to not only keep pace with the influx of work but to win more projects, deliver high-quality results, and foster better communication between clients, teams, and tradespeople—all from one simple, intuitive platform.

Tony Boyle, an accomplished local tech entrepreneur from London, Ontario, founded Graditi after years of frustration with existing construction management tools. His journey to create a modern solution began after building his own dream home with Ken Bell, a renowned local custom home builder and the owner of Crown Homes. As they worked together on the project, they both realized that there had to be a better way to manage the complexities of homebuilding. Ken, with his decades of experience in the industry, agreed that current software solutions were far too complicated and inefficient.

"I've been in the business for years, and I've seen how outdated software continues to slow down even the most experienced teams," said Ken Bell, Founder of Crown Homes. "When Tony and I discussed creating a solution that would simplify the process and increase communication, it was clear that we could make a real impact."

"We wanted to create something that would streamline the process, improve communication, and give builders and remodelers the tools they need to be more successful," said Boyle, Founder and CEO of Graditi. "After years of experience in both tech and construction, we saw a clear gap in the market. Graditi is our solution—a better way to build."

With the demand for new homes at an all-time high, builders and remodelers are under pressure to manage multiple projects while maintaining quality, meeting deadlines, and staying on budget. Graditi is designed to help professionals tackle these challenges, offering an all-in-one platform that enhances collaboration and simplifies the entire process—from client interaction to trade management.

Key Features of Graditi:

Comprehensive Project Management: Graditi streamlines every stage of the project—from planning and design to final inspection—giving builders and remodelers full control and visibility over the entire process.

Graditi streamlines every stage of the project—from planning and design to final inspection—giving builders and remodelers full control and visibility over the entire process. Enhanced Communication: Real-time updates, task assignments, and progress tracking keep clients, teams, and trades aligned and informed, reducing delays and misunderstandings.

Real-time updates, task assignments, and progress tracking keep clients, teams, and trades aligned and informed, reducing delays and misunderstandings. Unprecedented Visibility & Transparency: Gain full insight into project status, timelines, and budgets with a clear view of every detail, ensuring that no issues go unnoticed and no costs are overlooked.

"Getting started with Graditi was surprisingly easy. We were initially concerned about the learning curve, but the platform was so intuitive, and our team picked it up quickly." said Trevor McKenzie, owner of McKenzie homes and one of Graditi's early adopters. "Not only has it given us a quicker view of where each project stands, and who is working on what, but it has also allowed us to elevate our personalized customer service in a whole new way."

Graditi is a residential construction management software built to help modernize construction project management and solve problems faced by builders and remodelers that go beyond excel spreadsheets. Graditi's construction management software streamlines communications between teams, trades and clients, improves project efficiency and provides actionable insights and tools to drive business growth.

