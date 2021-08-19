Gradient Spaces Announces First Virtual Event for 2SLGBTQIA+ Innovators in Partnership with Momentive (Formerly SurveyMonkey Inc.)

Gradient Spaces is a not-for-profit that is building affirming, generative, and joyful spaces for 2SLGBTQIA+ people to grow and innovate together. The premier event will connect attendees to career opportunities while they engage in meaningful conversations and build community together.

"Our team wanted to see a 2SLGBTQIA+ event series that places intersectionality at its centre. Our spaces are designed by and for diverse and intersectional communities. Our program is designed to hand a mic over to the community doing work that we think should be amplified," Ruben Tjhie and Sofie Bedard, Co-Directors at Gradient Spaces said in a joint statement.

"During the pandemic, 2SLGBTQIA+ households faced disproportionate impacts on financial well-being and employment security among other challenges. Now more than ever, we believe that carving spaces for queer people to connect is essential to combatting the inequities faced disproportionately by queer, BIPOC, women and femme people and all the intersections therein."

The event will kick-off with a keynote Data Alone Will Not Liberate Us by Bretton Fosbrook, Senior Researcher at Wealthsimple. Fosbrook will overview the risks and benefits of building inclusive gender identity measures in organizational data. The talk will explore the data that exists today, the gaps, and the impact this has on queer people and tech as a whole.

Following the keynote, a panel will gather to share stories and insights into their lived experiences across intersections. Discussing personal experiences and challenges, the panel will examine where growth is needed to advance equity in the tech sector. To close, attendees will break into small groups to discuss personal experiences. Following the theme of Capital Pride's We Still Demand, participants will crowd-source a list of demands.

Antoine Andrews, Chief Diversity & Social Impact Officer of Momentive:

"I'm truly excited about Momentive's partnership with Gradient Spaces. One of the core values of Momentive is 'Stand for Equality' and we are fiercely committed to championing diversity and celebrating individuality, both within the company and in the communities we serve. We appreciate this opportunity to connect with the 2SLGBTQIA community and showcase our ongoing efforts to build a truly inclusive space for everyone. This partnership with Gradient Spaces is our first such partnership in Canada, and I hope this will set the bar for future global partnerships with organizations that support the 2SLGBTQIA community."

Queer Stories in Tech takes place virtually on August 25th. Claim your free ticket here.

For further information: For more information about the event or Gradient Spaces at gradientspaces.ca. Email [email protected] for media inquiries.