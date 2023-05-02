Graco Canada Launches its Slimmest Car Seat Yet

The new SlimFit LX 3-in-1 is a space-saving car seat, slim enough to fit three across with comfort and ease

BRAMPTON, ON, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Graco, the makers of trusted and quality baby gear, has recently launched its latest innovation created to save space in the back seat with its slim design and several adjustable comfort and safety features. The Graco SlimFit LX 3-in-1 is an all-in-one car seat that comfortably grows with little ones from 5 to 100 lbs.

SlimFit3™ LX 3-in-1 Car Seat (CNW Group/Newell Brands)

Designed to meet the needs of parents and children alike, the SlimFit LX 3-in-1 provides comfort and convenience, without compromising safety. Whether travelling children of different ages who ride in different modes, or when paired with select other Graco car seats, the SlimFit LX 3-in-1 car seat allows extra room for passengers and other travel necessities.

"We wanted to provide an option for parents in need of space for their growing family or daily carpool, so we created Graco's slimmest car seat," says Kristin Aldworth, Senior Manager, Graco Brand Marketing. "Designed with life in mind, ensuring parents can fit three car seats across almost any backseat without compromising on safety, comfort, or features for their child."

The SlimtFit LX 3-in-1 car seat modes include:

Rear-facing mode (2.2 kg to 18 kg; 5-40 lb) with anti-rebound bar

Forward-facing harness (10 kg to 30 kg; 22-65 lb)

Highback booster (18 kg to 45 kb; 40-100 lb)

Drinks and snacks on board? No problem! With its convenient rapid remove cover, the Graco SlimFit LX 3-in-1 car seat is machine-washable and easy to remove without uninstalling the seat or removing the harness, meaning any spilled snacks or juice can be easily cleaned – even with 3 car seats installed.

The Graco SlimFit LX 3-in-1 is available for purchase in-store at most major retailers. For more information, visit www.gracobaby.ca/en_CA/SlimFit3LX and follow Graco on Facebook and Instagram.

About Graco

Graco® is one of the most recognized children's products brands that provides innovative and reliable solutions to help parents make smart choices while taking care of their little ones. For more than 65 years, Graco® has built high quality products that parents can trust, including car seats, strollers, travel systems, swings, highchairs, playards and nursery care essentials. Graco® is part of Newell Brands Inc., a leading global consumer products company, with its products available globally through a variety of retail partners.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Contigo, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

Additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

SOURCE Newell Brands

For further information: Anais Tsang, [email protected]