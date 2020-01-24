Gracie Point Announces Close of $50 Million Capital Raise to Fund Continued Expansion

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ -- Gracie Point Holdings, LLC ("Gracie Point"), a leading global provider of life insurance premium finance, announced today it closed a $50 million capital raise, led by Hudson Structured Capital Management. The strategic infusion of capital will be used to fund continued growth in the U.S. and Asia markets, the launch of Gracie Point's Canadian operation, and to further enhance its global funding capabilities. This is Gracie Point's third successful capital raise.

Harish Raghavan, Chairman of Gracie Point said, "Gracie Point is uniquely qualified to provide flexible and innovative financing solutions in the global premium finance market. This latest round of capital allows us to continue our rapid growth and expand our platform in the United States, Canada and Asia."

About Gracie Point:

Gracie Point is a leading provider of life insurance premium finance, providing a consultative approach, combining insurance, financing and loan servicing expertise to the advisory marketplace. It serves affluent, high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients by working with agents and brokers. Based on its deep knowledge of the market, Gracie Point is able to quickly determine the optimal financing structure and can commit faster than most competitors. Because premium finance is Gracie Point's only business, it can work more effectively with insurance agents without any concern of competition with the agents' client relationships. Gracie Point's structure avoids many of the undesirable features in competitive products, such as collateral calls, limited advance rates and uncertainty about ongoing funding commitments.

With offices in New York, Toronto and Hong Kong, Gracie Point is about to support client needs throughout North America and Asia.

