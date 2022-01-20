GraceMed Welcomes "Dr. Reza" Ahmadzadeh As Surgical Associate

BURLINGTON, ON, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - GraceMed announces the appointment of Dr. Reza Ahmadzadeh BSc, MD, FRCSC as Surgical Associate within their plastic and cosmetic surgery practice. He is a Canadian Board-Certified Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgeon.

Dr. Reza was born and raised in Iran, where he studied medicine for six years before he immigrated in 2001 to Halifax, Nova Scotia. After immigrating to Canada, Dr. Reza further pursued his education by completing a three-year Bachelor of Science, and his Medical Doctorate at The University of Dalhousie (Class of 2008). He then completed his Plastic Surgery residency at The University of Dalhousie for five years before graduating in 2013. He stayed another year at The University of Dalhousie as a fellow, for further specialized training in Hand and Microsurgery.



As a Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Reza has access to the most current techniques and trends. Combining his natural passion to pursue the latest advances and the highest standards of personalized care, Dr. Reza founded his own premier plastic surgery clinic in Fredericton, New Brunswick in 2014. In addition to founding his private practice, Dr. Reza has been a clinical assistant professor in the department of surgery at The University of Dalhousie since 2014. He also holds a clinical assistant professor position for the faculty of Medicine at Memorial University of Newfoundland, which he's held since 2014.

Dr. Reza made both the personal and professional decision to move to Ontario to be closer to his family in the GTA, and to pursue the Surgical Associate opportunity at GraceMed Burlington. Dr. Reza is an accomplished surgeon, and brings his years of expertise in cosmetic medicine and masterful surgical techniques to the GraceMed surgical team.

Dr. Reza's patient-centred surgical vision is what attracted GraceMed to him. Dr. Reza ensures his patients receive the best possible results with a soft, natural appearance. He is a Canadian board-certified Cosmetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgeon and is dedicated to providing his patients a customized approach to achieve their aesthetic goals.

"Patients who walk into my office are interested in reaching the best version of themselves. I am a firm believer that there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to cosmetic surgery. Therefore, my goal is to provide everyone with surgical and non-surgical options that best suits their aesthetic needs," says Dr. Reza.

Dr. Reza has contributed to numerous international plastic surgery and medical publications. He is an award-winning plastic surgeon and is renowned for his expertise and achievements in cosmetic medicine. Dr. Reza's areas of special interest and expertise are facelifts, Brazilian butt lifts, lip lifts, neck lifts, upper and lower eyelid surgery, breast lifts, breast augmentation and tummy tucks, upper and lower eyelid surgery, breast lifts, breast augmentation and tummy tucks.

About GraceMed

GraceMed is an experienced team of world-class plastic and cosmetic surgeons, dermatologists, and med spa clinicians that provide a wide range of cosmetic surgeries, aesthetic procedures, and medical-grade skincare. We incorporate state-of-the-art technology with industry-leading procedures and service. Dr. Douglas Grace (founder of GraceMed) has been an esteemed Cosmetic Surgeon in the Burlington, Oakville area for over 18 years. He believes that plastic surgery and medical aesthetics are most successful when they enhance a person's natural beauty. He founded GraceMed on the pillars of excellent patient care, the highest surgical standards, a professional environment, and compassionate staff. Most importantly, GraceMed upholds the things we care about most – client safety, comfort, honesty, and transparency.

