GraceMed Welcomes Dr. David Boudana As Surgical Associate

BURLINGTON, ON, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - GraceMed announces the appointment of Dr. Boudana MD, DESC, CSPQ as a Surgical Associate within their plastic surgery practice. Dr. Boudana provides his surgical patients with the highest level of care by using advanced surgical techniques combined with a personalized approach to each individual's needs. He is a graduate of the prestigious University of Paris Descartes (Paris, France), the University of Lille 2, and the University of Toronto.

Dr. Boudana is board certified in plastic surgery and is a member of the College of Physician and Surgeon of Ontario, Collège des Médecins du Quebec, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), the Association des Médecins Spécialistes du Québec, the Société Française de Chirurgie Plastique et Esthétique and the World Association of Gluteal Surgeons.

Dr. David Boudana is a native of Paris, France. After studying medicine at the prestigious University of Paris Descartes (Paris V) at the CHU Cochin Port-Royal in the heart of Paris, Dr. Boudana specialized in plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgery. While in Paris, he was part of the team that performed the world's full-face (including eyelids) transplant. During his training, he published numerous scientific articles on cosmetic breast surgery, craniofacial surgery, and the treatment of burn victims.

After graduating in Plastic Surgery, Dr. Boudana decided to improve his skills and knowledge by undertaking a fellowship (sub specialization) in plastic surgery at the University of Toronto. Dr. Boudana has been practicing plastic surgery for over 9 years in Quebec and Ontario. Dr. Boudana is recognized as one of the top cosmetic plastic surgeons in the Montreal area.

Dr. Boudana currently performs consultations and surgical procedures at both the GraceMed Mississauga and North York clinic locations. Dr. Boudana's areas of special interest and expertise are mommy makeovers, breast enhancement, breast augmentation, tummy tucks, and other body-specific surgeries.

About GraceMed

GraceMed is an experienced team of world-class cosmetic and plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and med spa clinicians that provide a wide range of cosmetic surgeries, aesthetic procedures, and medical-grade skincare. We incorporate state-of-the-art technology with industry-leading procedures and services. Dr. Douglas Grace (founder of GraceMed) has been an esteemed Cosmetic Surgeon in the Burlington, Oakville area for over 18 years. He believes that plastic surgery and medical aesthetics are most successful when they enhance a person's natural beauty. He founded GraceMed on the pillars of excellent patient care, the highest surgical standards, a professional environment, and compassionate staff. Most importantly, GraceMed upholds the things we care about most – client safety, comfort, honesty, and transparency.

