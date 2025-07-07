TORONTO, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - grace & stella, the viral beauty and self-care brand beloved for its "feel-good moments" and cult-favourite products like the iconic under-eye masks and hydrating sprays, is proud to announce a major retail expansion across Canada. This summer, Canadian consumers will be able to shop grace & stella on Amazon.ca and in select Costco warehouses nationwide, with plans underway to enter Walmart brick-and-mortar stores later this year.

grace & stella Expands Retail Presence in Canada with Amazon, Costco, and Walmart Launches (CNW Group/grace & stella)

Known for delivering accessible, effective, and joy-sparking skincare, grace & stella has built a loyal global following thanks to its playful branding, viral social media presence, and commitment to cruelty-free, vegan formulations. The brand's expansion into these major Canadian retail channels marks a significant milestone in its growth and mission to help more people embrace self-care as part of their daily routine.

"We've always believed in the power of small rituals that spark joy," said grace & stella's Creative Director, Erin Mawhinney. "Expanding into Amazon and Costco—and soon, Walmart—makes it even easier for Canadians to experience those little feel-good moments wherever they are."

Launching first on Amazon.ca this July, Canadian customers can now access grace & stella's top-rated products with just a few clicks, complete with fast and reliable delivery. Simultaneously, select Costco stores will begin offering specially curated grace & stella bundles ideal for gifting or stocking up on self-care essentials. The rollout into Walmart locations is expected to begin later this year, with further announcements coming soon.

As the brand deepens its commitment to the Canadian market, grace & stella is focused on continuing to meet its customers where they shop—both online and in store. This expansion comes at a time when consumer demand for wellness and beauty products that deliver both performance and a little daily joy is at an all-time high.

With its accessible price point, playful product range, and feel-good philosophy, grace & stella is poised to become a staple in Canadian beauty routines. Visit www.graceandstella.com for more updates.

About grace & stella:

Founded in Canada, grace & stella is a beauty brand built on the belief that skincare should be fun, feel-good, and for everyone. Best known for their best-selling under-eye masks, grace & stella is on a mission to bring a little sparkle to the everyday routine - turning skincare into a ritual worth looking forward to and sharing. Rooted in quality, transparency, and positivity, the brand creates clean, cruelty-free, and vegan products designed to help people feel great about themselves - inside and out. For grace & stella, self-care goes beyond skincare; it's about the little feel-good moments that domino into bigger feel-good moments.

