GR Silver Mining Announces Director Resignation

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GR Silver Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE) – announces today that it has accepted the resignation of Jonathan Rubenstein from the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Rubenstein was appointed to the Board of Directors in September 2020 after previously serving on the Company's Advisory Board.

Board of Directors Chairman Eric Zaunscherb stated, "Jonathan has been a valuable contributor to GR Silver's board and we have benefitted greatly from his knowledge and decades of experience. On behalf of the Board of Directors, management and the Company's shareholders, I wish Jonathan and his family all the best in the future."

The board is actively engaged in identifying and evaluating alternatives with respect to the appointment of a new independent director to fill the vacancy left by Mr. Rubenstein's departure. "We are particularly interested in building technical expertise at the board level as the prospective Plomosas Project is advanced," added Mr. Zaunscherb. "The recent appointment of Mr. Larry Taddei, the former Chief Financial Officer of MAG Silver Corp., as an independent director (see News Release dated January 18, 2023) positions the Company well as we go forward."

About GR Silver Mining Ltd.

GR Silver Mining is a Canadian-based, Mexico-focused junior mineral exploration company engaged in cost-effective silver-gold resource expansion on its 100%-owned assets, located on the eastern edge of the Rosario Mining District, in the southeast of Sinaloa State, Mexico. GR Silver Mining controls 100% of two past producer precious metal underground and open pit mines, within the expanded Plomosas Project, which includes the integrated San Marcial Area and La Trinidad acquisition. In conjunction with a portfolio of early to advanced stage exploration targets, the Company holds 734 square kilometres of concessions containing several structural corridors totaling over 75 kilometres in strike length.

GR Silver Mining Ltd.

Eric Zaunscherb

Chairman & CEO

