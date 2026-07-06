GR Silver Announces Executive Appointment

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GR Silver Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQX: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE) announces the appointment of Eric Zaunscherb as President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") effective immediately. He was appointed Interim President and Interim CEO on March 26, 2026 following the sudden passing of the Company's President, CEO, Director, and founder Márcio Fonseca. Mr. Zaunscherb previously served as the Company's CEO from February 28, 2022 to June 30, 2025.

Eric Zaunscherb noted, "Since Márcio's tragic passing, we have continued to advance our robust 20,000-metre resource expansion drill program on the high-grade Plomosas Silver Project located near the border between Sinaloa and Durango, Mexico. Our teams have been energized by exciting results, such as our project best-ever intercept at the San Marcial Area of 45.1 metres true width ("TW") averaging 1,623 g/t Ag, including 8.25 metres TW averaging 8,579 g/t Ag in drill hole SMS26-04 (see news release, May 19, 2026). Over the next six to twelve months, we will continue to deliver results from that drill program, which will then be followed by a Mineral Resource Estimate update and a planned Preliminary Economic Assessment."

About GR Silver Mining Ltd.

GR Silver Mining is a Canadian-based, Mexico-focused mineral exploration company engaged in cost-effective silver-gold resource expansion on its 100%-owned assets, located on the eastern edge of the Rosario Mining District, in the southeast of Sinaloa State, Mexico. GR Silver Mining controls 100% of the Plomosas Project, including both the high-grade silver discovery at the San Marcial Area and the former Plomosas underground mine. Recent discoveries in the 78 km² of highly prospective, advanced-stage exploration concessions position the Company well for resource expansion at the Plomosas Project.

GR Silver Mining Ltd.

Eric Zaunscherb, President & CEO

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE GR Silver Mining Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Telephone: +1 236-270-2057, Email: [email protected]