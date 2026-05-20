GR Silver Announces a Celebration of Life for Founder Márcio Fonseca

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GR Silver Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQX: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE) will be a hosting a Celebration of Life for Founder, Director, former President and Chief Executive Officer, friend, and mentor Márcio Fonseca who passed away suddenly on March 25, 2026. The event will be held the afternoon of May 28 in Vancouver, British Columbia, from 1:30 to 3:30 pm PT. To assist with planning, friends and colleagues are asked to RSVP by May 24. An "In Memoriam" has been prepared to honour Márcio and may be found on the GR Silver Mining website at this link.

Márcio had a wonderful legacy of giving generously. We will honour Márcio by continuing that legacy and ask his many friends, colleagues, and fellow industry participants to honour him as well by Donating Now to the Marcio Bastos Fonseca Charitable Giving Fund at the Vancouver Foundation.

About GR Silver Mining Ltd.

GR Silver Mining is a Canadian-based, Mexico-focused mineral exploration company engaged in cost-effective silver-gold resource expansion on its 100%-owned assets, located on the eastern edge of the Rosario Mining District, in the southeast of Sinaloa State, Mexico. GR Silver Mining controls 100% of the Plomosas Project, including the former Plomosas underground mine and wide, high-grade silver mineralized zones at the San Marcial Area. Recent discoveries in the 78 km² of highly prospective, advanced-stage exploration concessions position the Company well for resource expansion at the Plomosas Project.

GR Silver Mining Ltd.

Eric Zaunscherb, Executive Chair, Interim President & Interim CEO

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE GR Silver Mining Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Telephone: +1 236-270-2057, Email: [email protected]