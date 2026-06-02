GR Silver Announces Executive Departure

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GR Silver Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQX: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE) announces the resignation, effective immediately, of Daniel Schieber from the position of Vice President of Corporate Development and Corporate Relations for personal reasons. He joined the Company in October 2025, bringing 20 years of capital markets experience.

Interim President and Interim CEO Eric Zaunscherb noted, "In his short tenure with GR Silver Mining, Daniel made many important contributions as part of our management team including assisting in the closing of equity raises in August 2025 and December 2025 totalling $33.8 million. His enthusiasm and eloquence helped raise our profile with important investors. We whole-heartedly wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

About GR Silver Mining Ltd.

GR Silver Mining is a Canadian-based, Mexico-focused mineral exploration company engaged in cost-effective silver-gold resource expansion on its 100%-owned assets, located on the eastern edge of the Rosario Mining District, in the southeast of Sinaloa State, Mexico. GR Silver Mining controls 100% of the Plomosas Project, including both the high-grade silver discovery at the San Marcial Area and the former Plomosas underground mine. Recent discoveries in the 78 km² of highly prospective, advanced-stage exploration concessions position the Company well for resource expansion at the Plomosas Project.

GR Silver Mining Ltd.

Eric Zaunscherb, Interim President & Interim CEO

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflectthecurrentviewoftheCompany.Risksand uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-lookingstatements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE GR Silver Mining Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Telephone: +1 236-270-2057, Email: [email protected]