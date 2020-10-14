GovTech leader PayIt picks Toronto-based Productive Shop for North American digital marketing campaign

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - PayIt, an award-winning provider for digital government solutions, today announced it has hired Toronto-based Productive Shop to handle its digital marketing efforts for Canada and all of the United States. This news comes weeks after PayIt opened its Canadian headquarters in Toronto.

PayIt's platform enables constituents to easily access government services from any device. Whether it is paying for vehicle, housing or health services, interacting with government offices has never been easier.

Improving public services by investing in Toronto's private sector

"When we announced the opening of our Canadian headquarters we said we were committed to the government and business communities in Toronto, and we meant it," said PayIt founder and CEO John Thomson.

"We are thrilled to partner with Productive Shop to help us spread the PayIt message to audiences in Canada and the U.S. We chose Productive Shop because of their digital technology expertise and deep knowledge of web design, SEO, and content development. We know they will be a long term partner that will help us grow all facets of our business and help us develop a global brand."

"The PayIt team is building what most citizens and government agencies have been patiently waiting for, a hassle free platform to conduct business with provincial and municipal government offices. Currently the ecosystem is fragmented, citizens scramble to use various sites, which is time consuming and frustrating - PayIt solves that," said Productive Shop founder Imran Selimkhanov.

He continued, "The fact that the team mutually agreed to work with us is a testament of their promise to invest in the Canadian business sector. We're a selective B2B agency and accept clients by referral only, we are excited to have started this relationship to help grow the government and public service platform awareness. PayIt simplifies the way people transact with core government services."

In addition to showing its support of Toronto by partnering with Toronto businesses, PayIt has also committed to investing in Toronto's future. Just last month PayIt announced a sponsoring partnership with Women Who Code Toronto, to help inspire women to pursue careers in information technology.

About PayIt's digital government technology

As an award-winning, cloud-service provider for digital government, PayIt allows agencies to consolidate hundreds of government services into one connected citizen experience. PayIt employs a configurable, code-free, approach that allows government offices to digitize processes and payments in under 90 days.

PayIt's flexible, SaaS-based model is modernizing how government agencies serve their citizens, increasing operational efficiency and streamlining the user experience. Whether it's paying property taxes, vehicle registration renewals or court citations, interacting with government has never been easier for constituents.

This innovative approach to government interaction has won PayIt and their government clients numerous awards — including being named to the GovTech 100 four years in a row, several Government Experience Awards on local, city and state levels and multiple StateScoop awards.

SOURCE Payit

For further information: For more information on PayIt, please visit payitgov.com/newsroom; For press inquiries, please visit payitgov.com/press-inquiries