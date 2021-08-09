OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - "On August 9, we commemorate the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples. It marks the day of the first meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations in 1982.

For thousands of years, all over the world, Indigenous peoples have watched over the lands, waters and natural resources we inhabit and share. In Canada, from the Pacific, to the Atlantic to the Arctic coasts, Indigenous peoples continue to enrich this country with their vital cultures and heritage.

This year, the day takes on particular meaning in light of the discovery of unmarked graves on the grounds of residential schools. Let us resolve to work together and support each other as we heal and come to terms with the true history of our country.

As governor general, I invite you to join me in ensuring that reconciliation becomes a core value that defines us as Canadians—a renewed shared principle that guides us towards building a more just and equitable Canada."

Mary Simon

Governor General of Canada

