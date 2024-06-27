OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, announced 83 new appointments to the Order of Canada, including one Companion, 16 Officers, two Honorary Officers and 64 Members. Two appointments are promotions within the Order.

Established in 1967, the Order of Canada celebrates outstanding achievements and extraordinary contributions. Over the years, its members have been honoured for inspiring innovation, for shaping who we are, and for enriching Canada's fabric.

Click here for the list of appointees and a description of their contributions.

Quote

"The Order of Canada recognizes individuals who have made positive and lasting impacts on communities here in Canada or who have brought honour to our country abroad. As we progress towards an Order that is reflective of Canada's full diversity, I encourage all Canadians to nominate individuals who inspire them, from all walks of life and backgrounds. Congratulations to the new appointees and thank you to the nominators who cast a spotlight on their achievement, purpose and exceptional talent."

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada

Quick Facts

The Order of Canada is one of our country's highest honours. It recognizes people across all sectors of society who have made extraordinary and sustained contributions to our nation.

The motto of the Order, DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM, translates to "They desire a better country."

Appointments are made by the governor general on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada .

. A Member or an Officer of the Order of Canada can be promoted to a higher level if they demonstrate further exceptional achievement. A person can only be promoted five years after the last appointment.

can be promoted to a higher level if they demonstrate further exceptional achievement. A person can only be promoted five years after the last appointment. Non-Canadians are eligible for an honorary appointment to the Order if their contributions have brought benefit or honour to Canadians or to Canada .

. Appointees will be invited to an investiture ceremony at a later date to receive their insignia. The dates of these ceremonies will be announced in due course.

