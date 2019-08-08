Governments of Canada, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut announce joint funding to advance gender equality

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - To achieve lasting and meaningful gender equality in Canada, all levels of government – federal, provincial, and territorial – must work together.

That's why today, Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, with the Honourable Caroline Cochrane, Minister responsible for the Status of Women for the Government of Northwest Territories, announced a joint federal-territorial investment to empower women and girls in the North, totalling more than $1 million.

The Government of Northwest Territories is receiving $525,000 from the Government of Canada to bolster their own $121,500 investment in promoting women and girls in political leadership roles across the territories through a public information campaign and new school curriculum.

The Government of Nunavut is receiving $600,000 from the Government of Canada to empower Inuit women and girls with leadership skills by engaging community, regional, and territorial stakeholders in the creation of a Women and Girls Leadership and Governance Forum, and the piloting of related workshops.

Today's announcement fulfills one of many commitments made between the Federal-Provincial-Territorial (FPT) Ministers Responsible for the Status of Women to address key challenges affecting women and girls across Canada. To date, Canada has made joint funding commitments alongside the governments of Nova Scotia and Yukon.



Quotes

"Advancing gender equality is everyone's responsibility and requires collaboration across all levels of government, industry, and civil society. Working together with the Governments of the Northwest Territories and Nunavut we will empower more women to thrive and become leaders in their communities. Because when we invest in women and girls, everyone benefits."



The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P.

Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality

"The women leaders of the Northwest Territories make incredible contributions to our economy and community every day. I'm proud to be a part of a government that is taking action on gender equality because when women succeed, we all succeed."



Michael McLeod

Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"Governments should be representative of the people they serve. That's why the 18th Legislative Assembly made it a part of our mandate to support initiatives designed to increase the participation of women in politics, and why we are delighted that the Government of Canada shares our understanding of the fundamental importance of achieving this goal. This funding will greatly enhance the GNWT's efforts to get more women involved in politics."

The Honourable Caroline Cochrane

Minister responsible for Education, Culture, Employment and Status of Women

Government of Northwest Territories

"Projects focusing on the development of Women and Girls Leadership and Governance are much needed across our northern territory. I enthusiastically encourage woman and girls of all ages to get involved, attain leadership skills, and engage with community, regional and territorial stakeholders. There is no doubt that the outcome of these projects will benefit gender equality and grow leadership capacity within all Nunavut communities."



The Honourable Elisapee Sheutiapik

Government of Nunavut House Leader, Minister Responsible for Family Services, Status of Women, Homelessness, Immigration, and Poverty Reduction

Quick Facts

FPT Ministers Responsible for the Status of Women meet annually to share information, exchange best practices and explore issues that affect Canadian women and girls. They also discussed options for mutually-beneficial collaboration to support improved social and economic prosperity for women and girls and to prevent and address violence against women and girls.

Budget 2018 announced $100 million over five years to support a viable and sustainable women's movement across Canada . Adding to this historic investment, Budget 2019 proposes to invest a further $160 million over five years, starting in 2019–20, in Women and Gender Equality Canada's Women's Program. This means that by 2023–24, the Women's Program, which supports eligible organizations to carry out projects to advance equality by addressing systemic barriers, will total $100 million annually.

This funding will enable women's organizations, Indigenous organizations and government bodies serving women and their families to tackle systemic barriers impeding women's progress, while recognizing and addressing the diverse experiences of gender and inequality across the country.

Currently, only 2 of 19 seats in the NWT legislature are held by women.

87% of women in Nunavut are Inuit, First Nations, or Métis.

Women and Gender Equality Canada – Women's Program

One of the ways Women and Gender Equality Canada advances gender equality in Canada is by providing funding to eligible organizations through the Women's Program. Projects are selected via calls for proposals on specific themes, as well as through a continuous intake process that allows the Women's Program to address emerging issues as they arise.

The Women's Program funds projects that address systemic barriers to women's equality in three priority areas: ending violence against women and girls; improving the economic security and prosperity of women and girls; and encouraging women and girls in leadership roles.



Funding partnership with Governments of Nunavut and Northwest Territories



These funding agreements represent a strategic investment on behalf of Women and Gender Equality Canada and both the Governments of Northwest Territories and Nunavut.



This strategic intergovernmental collaboration aligns to work with Provincial and Territorials governments to support the advancement of gender equality across Canada with more sustainable funding options. This was a key priority identified at the Federal-Provincial-Territorial Forum on Ministers Responsible for the Status of Women in 2017.

Northern projects

Today's announcement profiled two projects to empower women and girls in the North to take leadership roles in their communities, identified by the Governments of Northwest Territories and Nunavut as strategic opportunities to advance gender equality.

Government of Northwest Territories

Project title: Promoting Women in Leadership

Funding amount: $525,000

The Government of Northwest Territories is receiving $525,000 from the Government of Canada to bolster their own $121,500 investment in promoting women in political leadership roles across the territories through a public information campaign and new school curriculum.

The Northwest Territories' Department of Education, Culture and Employment provides programs and services for the people of the Northwest Territories to enable them to reach their full potential, to lead fulfilled lives and to contribute to a strong and prosperous society.

Government of Nunavut



Project title: Nunavut Women and Girls Leadership and Governance Initiative

Funding amount: $600,000

The Government of Nunavut's Department of Family Services is receiving $600,000 from the Government of Canada to empower Inuit women and girls with leadership skills by engaging community, regional, and territorial stakeholders in the creation of a Women and Girls Leadership and Governance Forum. Following the forum, a number of workshops will be piloted in various communities to support economic prosperity, political leadership, and the prevention of violence against Inuit women and girls in Nunavut.

Nunavut's Department of Family Services provides programs and services that support families, while prioritizing respectful and nurturing relationships and ensuring Inuit people in Nunavut can reach their full potential.

