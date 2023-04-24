Committee to increase collaboration on research between the two countries

To solve the world's most pressing challenges, we need the best and brightest working together. It is through open and collaborative research partnerships with like-minded countries that Canada is cementing its leadership position on the world stage and supporting the discoveries and innovations that will help Canadians, and people around the world, thrive.

Today, the Honourable François–Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, alongside Sylvie Retailleau, French Minister of Higher Education and Research, announced the creation of a joint committee between Canada and France to help strengthen the long-standing partnership between Canada and France in science, technology and innovation (STI). The committee will encourage the identification of thematic priorities for Franco-Canadian cooperation in STI, and promote new opportunities for Canadian and French researchers and innovators to work together to find evidence-based solutions to global challenges.

Co-chaired by Canada's Chief Science Advisor Dr Mona Nemer, and Dr Claire Giry, Director General of Research and Innovation at the French Ministry of Higher Education and Research, the joint committee held its meeting today to officially launch its activities and discuss ways to support bilateral research in emerging technologies, such as quantum science and artificial intelligence, which it has identified as its first priority research area. The committee also held workshops and heard from experts for both countries in the areas of pandemic preparedness, quantum science, artificial intelligence, and the energy transition.

To help facilitate increased collaboration, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) and the French National Research Agency (ANR) also today formed a partnership to create a framework to support new and existing collaborations between researchers in both countries, which will allow it to launch joint calls for proposals in the priority fields identified by the committee. NSERC and ANR expect to issue its first call for proposals in the coming year.

Quotes

"Canada and France will continue to foster greater collaboration in science, technology and innovation through the work of the new joint committee. Together, our two countries are helping create more opportunities for researchers, innovators and businesses to partner on projects that will shape the economy of the future."

– The Honourable François–Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Canada and France are important partners in the fields of science, technology and innovation. Strengthening our partnership supports our Canadian researchers, entrepreneurs and tech leaders as they bring their innovative ideas to new heights and expand into global markets."

–The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

"Canada is a country with which France has strong historical partnerships. Ties of friendship – many of us know of or have had a positive experience of a professional collaboration with Canada! Strategic links in many areas, including, of course, higher education and research. The first meeting of this joint Science, Technology and Innovation Committee enables us to strengthen our cooperation in strategic areas such as quantum science and artificial intelligence. I would like to thank Minister Champagne, Global Affairs Canada, and the two co-chairs' teams of this joint committee, Dr Mona Nemer and Dr Claire Giry, who have piloted the committee's preparatory work and who will preside over its future developments in areas of global health, energy and oceans. »

–Mrs. Sylvie Retailleau, French Minister for Higher Education and Research

Quick facts

The joint committee includes a strategic council that aims to meet every six months to discuss priorities and opportunities for research collaboration.

Joint committee members will also coordinate thematic workshops to explore opportunities for bilateral collaboration in specific fields of research. While the joint committee will encourage partnerships across research fields, it plans to identify areas of priority for both countries on a regular basis.

Today's announcement builds on Canada's strong relationship with France and supports the 1965 agreement between the two countries on scientific cooperation and technology partnerships.

strong relationship with and supports the 1965 agreement between the two countries on scientific cooperation and technology partnerships. Canadian and French academic institutions work closely together, and hundreds of agreements have been signed between higher education institutions.

