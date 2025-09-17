FARO, YT, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Improvements to water and recreational services are coming to four communities after a combined investment of more than $25.6 million from the federal and territorial governments. The Government of Yukon is also providing project management services.

Water and sewer upgrades, along with associated road reconstruction works, are coming to Faro, Watson Lake, and Haines Junction. These projects will result in improved access to drinking water and greater capacity for wastewater management

A new boat launch in the Copper Joe subdivision of Burwash Landing will improve access to the lake for Kluane First Nation citizens and visitors, enhancing recreational opportunities and supporting community use of the area.

Replacing older water and sewer infrastructure, as well as creating new recreational infrastructure, is vital when it comes to creating healthier, better connected, and more sustainable communities.

Quotes

"Investing in water service upgrades in Faro, Haines Junction, and Watson Lake and expanding recreational access and opportunities in Burwash Landing will ensure sustainability and connectivity for these northern communities. Our government is proud to work closely with partners on infrastructure improvements that will create healthy and thriving places to live across the Yukon."

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs, and Member of Parliament for the Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development



"Our government is committed to investing in vital infrastructure across the territory to help build vibrant and healthy communities. These four projects are another way in which we're delivering on this commitment. Thank you to the Government of Canada for continuing to be an essential partner for infrastructure development."

Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services, Government of Yukon



Quick Facts

The federal government is investing a total of $19,205,400 through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS), the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS), and the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). The Government of Yukon is investing $6,401,800.

through the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS), the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS), and the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). The Government of Yukon is investing $6,401,800. The GIS helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies. Including today's announcement, over 30 infrastructure projects under the GIS have been announced in the Yukon , with a total federal contribution of more than $158 million and a total territorial contribution of nearly $38 million .

The RNIS supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improve internet connectivity for rural and northern communities. Including today's announcement, over 20 infrastructure projects under the RNIS have been announced in the Yukon , with a total federal contribution of $153 million and a total territorial contribution of more than $43 million .

The CCRIS supports projects that make improvements or upgrades to cultural, recreational, or community infrastructure. Including today's announcement, 15 infrastructure projects under the CCRIS have been announced in the Yukon , with a total federal contribution of more than $65 million and a total territorial contribution of nearly $24 million .



