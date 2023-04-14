Partnership will strengthen research collaborations between the two countries

MONTRÉAL, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable François–Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Guy Parmelin, Swiss Federal Councillor for Economic Affairs, Education and Research, committed to increasing science, technology and innovation research partnerships between the two countries.

Minister Champagne and Federal Councillor Parmelin signed a joint statement enhancing the already strong and diversified relationship between Canada and Switzerland in various research areas. Together, Canada and Switzerland are committed to fostering greater research ties, including the sharing of best practices; facilitating greater access to technology, markets and talent; and building linkages between academia, industry and government.

Quotes

"Canada and Switzerland will continue to foster greater collaboration in science and research. Together, our two countries are helping create more opportunities for researchers, innovators and businesses to partner on projects that will shape the economy of the future."

– The Honourable François–Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The cooperation between Switzerland and Canada in the fields of science, technology and innovation is a testament to the strength of the relationship and shared values between our two countries, and it shows what can be accomplished when two nations work toward a common goal. I am confident that this cooperation will continue to thrive and will lead to many other successes in the years to come."

– Guy Parmelin, Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research of Switzerland

"This partnership with Switzerland is another example of how Canada is advancing international cooperation in science and technology to address global issues. This will strengthen trade, investment and innovation ties between Canada and Switzerland, supporting research and development partnerships that can lead to new discoveries and commercial applications in both countries."

– The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

Quick facts

Today's joint statement updates and expands the joint statement on science, technology and innovation that Canada and Switzerland signed in 2018.

and Switzerland signed in 2018. While research cooperation under the partnership is encouraged across disciplines, the themes of particular focus for 2023–2028 include climate and sustainability, life sciences and health, quantum science and technology, and artificial intelligence.

Canada and Switzerland have a strong and diverse commercial relationship that covers the full spectrum of trade, investment and innovation.

and have a strong and diverse commercial relationship that covers the full spectrum of trade, investment and innovation. Canadian and Swiss universities have numerous partnerships, reinforcing the quality of education, research and innovation in both countries. Every year, several hundred Swiss students and researchers come to Canada to participate in academic exchanges, to collaborate on research projects or to pursue their academic studies in a Canadian institution.

