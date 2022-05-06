GOVERNMENTS OF CANADA AND SASKATCHEWAN MARK THE OPENING OF AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOMES FOR PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

PRINCE ALBERT, SK, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan today announced the grand opening of 14 affordable rental homes for persons with disabilities in Prince Albert.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Alana Ross, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Prince Albert Northcote, on behalf of the Honourable Lori Carr, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, joined representatives from Prince Albert Community Housing Society Inc. (PACHSI) to officially welcome tenants into their new homes that support their independence in the community.

The units are located at 861 River Street West in Prince Albert and include eight one-bedroom units, of which two are accessible, and six two-bedroom units, of which one is accessible. A peer support worker from PACHSI is available onsite to provide supports for tenants.

This project was made possible in part by a total federal investment of $2.1 million by the Government of Canada through the Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) Agreement with the Government of Saskatchewan and the National Housing Strategy's (NHS) National Housing Co-Investment Fund.

The federal Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding, on a cash basis, under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, so that all remaining funds from this program will be spent by 2025-26, accelerating the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units for Canadians who need them most.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through our government's National Housing Strategy, our government is working hard to improve the living conditions for persons with disabilities here in Prince Albert and across the country. Brand new, safe and affordable homes like these are a foundation for good health and prosperity, and I know they will make a big difference for over a dozen families. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to support this project, alongside our federal and community partners, that allows people with disabilities to live independently in our community. Our government will continue to work with the for-profit and not-for-profit sectors to meet our commitment to improve housing affordability and better support people and families in greatest housing need." – Alana Ross, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Prince Albert Northcote

"Without the contributions from CMHC, PMHC, SHC and the City of Prince Albert it would not have been possible to construct this beautiful building by the North Saskatchewan River and keep the rents affordable. This project is a great example of how collaborating with different levels of Government can work to provide a safe, secure home for those most in need. The building was designed for our clients with a physical, mental or cognitive disability or acquired brain injury. The suites were completely occupied within two months of turnover from the contractor, showing the tremendous need in Prince Albert for units such as these." – Linda Boyer, Manager of PACSHI

"I am pleased to see that seniors and persons with disabilities will have access to these beautiful and affordable housing units in Prince Albert. Everyone in our community benefits from affordable housing, but for the tenants, it directly improves quality of life and provides opportunity to maintain financial stability. Thank you to all the partners for making this affordable housing project a reality." – His Worship Greg Dionne, Mayor of Prince Albert

Quick facts:

The total capital cost of the project is $3.3 million and was made available through the five-year cost-sharing Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) 2014-2019 Agreement with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). All funding provided under the IAH is cost-shared 50/50 by the federal and provincial governments across a broad spectrum of programs.

and was made available through the five-year cost-sharing with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). All funding provided under the IAH is cost-shared 50/50 by the federal and provincial governments across a broad spectrum of programs. In 2019, the Government of Saskatchewan and the Government of Canada entered into an agreement through the National Housing Strategy. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $449.9 million over 10 years, which is cost matched by the federal and provincial governments.

and the Government of entered into an agreement through the National Housing Strategy. The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest over 10 years, which is cost matched by the federal and provincial governments. PACHSI is a non-profit corporation operating in Prince Albert since 1977, with a total housing portfolio of approximately 400 units. PACHSI will provide support for tenants of these rental units through a peer support worker and by referral from non-profit organizations including Canadian Mental Health Association-Prince Albert Branch , the Saskatchewan Health Authority, Our House, Native Co-ordinating Council, Métis Local and other organizations as required.

since 1977, with a total housing portfolio of approximately 400 units. PACHSI will provide support for tenants of these rental units through a peer support worker and by referral from non-profit organizations including Canadian Mental Health Association-Prince , the Saskatchewan Health Authority, Our House, Native Co-ordinating Council, Métis Local and other organizations as required. With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

Related links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

In October 2012 , the Government of Saskatchewan released the Saskatchewan Plan for Growth: Vision 2020 and Beyond, which sets out the Government's vision for a province of 1.2 million people by 2020. The Plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $806 million to develop or repair more than 18,000 housing units across our province. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Arevig Afarian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Leya Moore, Saskatchewan Ministry of Social Services, 306-787-3610, [email protected]