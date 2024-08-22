REGINA, SK, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal and provincial governments have signed a new ten-year agreement for the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) to provide predictable, long-term, and stable funding to communities across the province. Over the first five years, Saskatchewan will receive $350 million to address local infrastructure priorities.

Since 2015, the CCBF has funded more than 1,200 road and highway infrastructure projects across Saskatchewan, totalling more than $260 million. Other projects include a new raw water pumping facility in the City of Prince Albert and a new arena complex in the Town of Wynard.

The renewal of this agreement also means that critical public infrastructure which supports housing will continue to be built, maintained, and expanded. It will also support the growth of communities by taking a holistic approach and tying infrastructures investments – such as public transit, recreation centres, water and wastewater systems -- to housing needs where appropriate.

The federal government is investing $26.7 billion over the next ten years to renew CCBF deals and fund infrastructure projects – especially ones that will aid the construction of new homes across the country.

Quotes

"Investments in infrastructure are essential in supporting affordable and inclusive communities for all Canadians. We are proud to announce this deal that will provide communities across Saskatchewan with flexibility to invest in their local needs."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The renewal of the Canada Community-Building Fund agreement is significant for all of us who call Saskatchewan home. The funding will help our participating communities build and protect critical infrastructure supporting recreational, transit, and essential services. By collaborating with the Government of Canada, we ensure our province can meet the growing needs of its residents and improve their quality of life for generations to come."

The Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations

Quick facts

Across Canada , the federal government is renewing the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) and is investing $26.7 billion over the next ten years (2024-2034) to support core infrastructure projects.

, the federal government is renewing the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) and is investing over the next ten years (2024-2034) to support core infrastructure projects. Between 2014-2024, the CCBF invested more than $2.4 billion per year across Canada and $686.3 million to communities in Saskatchewan .

per year across and to communities in . Over the first five years of the agreement, Saskatchewan will receive $350 million , including $66 million in the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

will receive , including in the 2024-2025 fiscal year. After the first five years, funding levels will be reassessed to reflect the 2026 Census.

The CCBF supports infrastructure projects that help bolster housing supply. It is a permanent, indexed source of funding provided up front, twice a year, to provinces and territories, which in turn flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities.

The renewed CCBF ties access to funding to actions by provinces, territories, and municipalities to increase Canada's housing supply.

