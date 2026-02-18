TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada celebrated continued progress on the construction of the Ontario Line subway. The 15.6-kilometre transit line will be within walking distance for nearly 230,000 people, making it faster and easier to get around Toronto and beyond.

Ground has now been broken on four new subway stations in the city's east end. Major work is underway at Don Valley, Flemingdon Park, Thorncliffe Park and Cosburn stations. In addition, foundational work is beginning on the nearly three kilometres of elevated guideway that will connect the future above-ground stations.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $4 billion in the Ontario Line, the single largest federal public transit investment in Toronto. The Government of Ontario is leading the project's construction through Metrolinx.

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature and Member of Parliament for Toronto--Danforth, joined the Honourable Doug Ford, Premier of the Province of Ontario, and the Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, to celebrate the federal-provincial partnership and mark continued progress on this important project.

"The Government of Canada is proud to partner with the Government of Ontario to build projects that will deliver efficient, sustainable and affordable public transit in Toronto. Advancing construction of the Ontario Line's elevated guideway and four new stations means we are another step closer to enhancing connection and productivity in our nation's largest city. Together, we will build a stronger and more resilient Canadian economy for everyone."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature and Member of Parliament for Toronto--Danforth, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our government's historic $70 billion investment in public transit across the province is helping protect workers in the face of tariffs and economic uncertainty and fight gridlock by getting transit users where they need to go faster. The Ontario Line will be a game-changer for GTA residents, cutting travel times across Toronto and offering more than 40 convenient connections to other transit services across the region."

The Honourable Doug Ford, Premier of the Province of Ontario

"Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government is making historic investments in transit, including the largest subway expansion in Canadian history. The Ontario Line is at the centre of our government's $70 billion plan to build and upgrade transit, helping to fight gridlock and keeping thousands of workers on the job in the face of tariffs and economic uncertainty."

The Honourable Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation

The elevated guideway will carry Ontario Line trains up to 14 metres above street level, beginning at the western end of Overlea Boulevard in Thorncliffe Park and extending north to Don Valley Station at Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

The Government of Canada is contributing over $4 billion towards the Ontario Line.

This is part of the federal government's historic investment of over $10 billion in the Ontario Line, Scarborough Subway Extension, Eglinton Crosstown West Extension, and the Yonge North Subway Extension.

Announced in Budget 2025, the Build Communities Strong Fund (BCSF) will provide $51 billion over 10 years, starting in 2026-27, and $3 billion per year ongoing, to support public infrastructure projects of local and regional significance.

The Ontario Line will support 4,700 good-paying jobs annually during construction, protecting Ontario's workers amid economic uncertainty.

The Ontario Line will accommodate almost 390,000 daily boardings and will reduce travel times from Thorncliffe Park to downtown Toronto from 40 to 25 minutes.

Once complete, the Ontario Line will make it faster and easier to travel across the city – a trip from Pape and Danforth to Queen and University will take less than half the time, going from 25 minutes today to 12 minutes.

During peak periods like the morning rush hour, the Ontario Line will reduce crowding by up to 15 per cent on the busiest stretch of TTC's Line 1 between Bloor-Yonge and Wellesley.

