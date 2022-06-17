Rural community has access to better connectivity

OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Today, Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet), announced that 1,171 households in the community of Chisasibi, Quebec, now have high-speed Internet access.

This was made possible thanks to a joint investment of $1,101,570 from the governments of Canada and Quebec in the Eeyou Communications Network and Kinwapt Cable Inc., as well as private investments from these service providers. The Government of Canada's contribution was made under the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF).

Today's announcement builds on the Government of Canada's progress toward connecting 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and 100% by 2030. As we work to rebuild from the pandemic, the Government of Canada will continue to make investments in infrastructure to build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Canada for everyone.

"This investment has brought access to high-speed Internet services to 1,171 Indigenous households in the community of Chisasibi, Quebec, helping create jobs, improving access to online health care and learning services, and connecting people. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has committed $7.2 billion to connect rural Canadians to better and faster Internet services. We will continue to make similar investments in rural and remote communities to help all Canadians access the high-speed Internet services they need."

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"This is excellent news for Quebec. The pandemic has shown us how essential high-speed Internet access has become. The Government of Canada understands that it is vital to connect rural and remote regions throughout Canada, including Quebec."

– Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development





"Quality Internet services are essential in a modern society like Quebec's, and the work funded through Operation High Speed is a key part of the digital shift and contributes to the economic and social development of communities. Over the last year, our government has spared no effort in accelerating the deployment of Internet services outside major centres and thus fulfilling its commitment to reach all Quebec households by September 30, 2022. To date, more than $1 billion has been allocated to ensure that all Quebec households have access to high-speed Internet services."

– Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier of Quebec (high-speed Internet)

"We are thrilled to again be working in partnership with the governments of Canada and Quebec to deliver modern telecommunications services to the people of Eeyou Istchee. Thanks to this invaluable government support and to local Internet service provider Kinwapt Cable Inc., the community of Chisasibi will be able to enjoy modern telecommunications services that are essential for all Canadians."

– Cédric Melançon, Director General, Eeyou Communications Network

"Kinwapt Cable Inc., along with the Cree Nation of Chisasibi, is grateful for the opportunity to work with the Eeyou Communications Network and the Government of Canada. We at Kinwapt Cable Inc. acknowledge and appreciate the funding that allowed us to accomplish this task. The Kinwapt Technical team wishes to thank all involved in the project. Thanks go to the Government of Canada for the funding, to the Eeyou Communications Network and to everyone involved in making this project a reality. Chisasibi will now have sufficient bandwidth and be up to industry standards for the future."

– Hank House, General Manager at Kinwapt Cable Inc., Cree Nation of Chisasibi

The governments of Canada and Quebec have invested more than $1.1 million to ensure that 1,171 Indigenous households in the community of Chisasibi, Quebec , have access to better connectivity.

and have invested more than to ensure that 1,171 Indigenous households in the community of , have access to better connectivity. Canada's Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 10 Mbps upload.

Connectivity Strategy aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 10 Mbps upload. The Universal Broadband Fund (UBF) is a $2.75 billion investment by the Government of Canada designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and 100% by 2030.

investment by the Government of designed to help connect 98% of Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2026 and 100% by 2030. The UBF is part of a suite of federal investments to improve access to high-speed Internet. Find out more on the High-speed Internet for all of Canada page.

page. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested in projects to bring high-speed Internet to more than 1.2 million households in rural and remote Canadian communities.

has invested in projects to bring high-speed Internet to more than 1.2 million households in rural and remote Canadian communities. To inform residents and partners on the progress of high-speed Internet projects, the Government of Quebec unveiled a new interactive map in May 2022 . Available for free online, the simple and intuitive map shows the service status of each household in Quebec and will be updated regularly until the end of Operation High Speed.

unveiled a new interactive map in . Available for free online, the simple and intuitive map shows the service status of each household in and will be updated regularly until the end of Operation High Speed. To help ensure coverage of all households by September 30, 2022 , residents are encouraged to consult the interactive online map and flag missing addresses or any incorrect service status to the Secrétariat à l'Internet haute vitesse et aux projets spéciaux de connectivité at [email protected] .

