Governments of Canada and Ontario Sign Canada's First Housing Benefit

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why, in 2017 the Federal Government launched the National Housing Strategy (NHS) and in 2018 the Province of Ontario signed the bilateral agreement on housing.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with the Honourable Steve Clark, Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, announced that both governments will provide direct affordability support to Ontarians who are in housing need. The joint investment of $1.4 billion will be the first under the Canada Housing Benefit.

The Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit builds on the Canada-Ontario Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy which will provide more than $5.75 billion to protect, renew and expand social and community housing, and support Ontario's priorities related to housing repair, construction, and affordability. Today's announcement demonstrates a shared commitment between Canada and Ontario to prioritize making housing affordable for Ontarians.

Quotes:

"Through the National Housing Strategy, more middle-class Canadians - and people working hard to join it - will find safe, accessible and affordable homes. The Canada Housing Benefit is a key pillar of the National Housing Strategy that will help families across Canada. Together, we will build strong communities where Canadians can prosper and thrive, now and for the future." – Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Our government knows how important it is for the people of Ontario to have housing they can afford. We are working with the federal government to deliver on provincial priorities – including making housing more affordable. The new Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit will give more options to people who are looking for housing that meets their needs and their budgets. The best results come from working together and that includes with all levels of government." – Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Today's announcement is another great example of how governments are working together to help our residents. Making sure people have access to affordable housing is a top priority for me as Mayor and that requires the cooperation and support of other levels of government. The City of Toronto has continuously advocated on behalf of our residents for increased investments in housing and the Canada Housing Benefit to the provincial and federal governments. This agreement helps respond to that request and will help more families have access to housing that is safe, secure, and affordable." – John Tory, Mayor, City of Toronto

Quick facts:

The Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit will provide funding directly to households to help them afford their housing costs.

In Ontario , the Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit will prioritize households in need that are on, or eligible to be on, a social housing waiting list and households in financial need living in community housing. This includes survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking, persons experiencing or at risk of homelessness, Indigenous persons, seniors and people with disabilities.

, the Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit will prioritize households in need that are on, or eligible to be on, a social housing waiting list and households in financial need living in community housing. This includes survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking, persons experiencing or at risk of homelessness, Indigenous persons, seniors and people with disabilities. The Government of Canada will invest $2 billion in the Canada Housing Benefit across the country, which will be cost-matched by provinces and territories for a total $4 -billion investment over 8 years, starting in spring 2020. The federal government and provinces and territories are working together to co-develop 13 housing benefit programs, one for each jurisdiction, that will respond to local housing affordability challenges.

will invest in the Canada Housing Benefit across the country, which will be cost-matched by provinces and territories for a total investment over 8 years, starting in spring 2020. The federal government and provinces and territories are working together to co-develop 13 housing benefit programs, one for each jurisdiction, that will respond to local housing affordability challenges. The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 per cent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 125,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 per cent. Ontario is investing in the community housing system that was neglected for years, investing more than $1 billion in 2019-20 to help sustain, repair and grow community housing in Ontario .

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. Ontario is committed to increasing housing supply across the province, while getting the best value for taxpayers. Cutting red tape will bring housing to market faster – leading to lower housing costs and helping people keep more of their hard-earned dollars. For more information on affordable housing in Ontario , visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow us on Twitter.

is committed to increasing housing supply across the province, while getting the best value for taxpayers. Cutting red tape will bring housing to market faster – leading to lower housing costs and helping people keep more of their hard-earned dollars. For more information on affordable housing in , visit ontario.ca/affordablehousing or follow us on Twitter. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Learn about Ontario's strategy to sustain, repair and grow our community housing system.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media contacts: Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 819-654-5546, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Audrey-Anne Coulombe, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, (613) 748-2573, acoulomb@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Julie O'Driscoll, Minister's Office, Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Julie.O'Driscoll@ontario.ca; Conrad Spezowka, Communications, Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, 416-585-7066, mma.media@ontario.ca

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

