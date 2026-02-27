GRAND-BOUCTOUCHE, NB, Feb. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is using every tool at its disposal, leveraging technology, innovation and partnerships, to build homes at scale.

To that end, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy, the Honourable Gilles LePage, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation and His Worship Aldéo Saulnier, Mayor of Grand-Bouctouche, announced joint funding of more than $1.5 million to develop the essential drinking water and wastewater infrastructure needed to increase housing options for the Town of Grand-Bouctouche.

This project is part of the funding agreement between the federal and provincial governments that is paving the way for the construction of more homes to support a growing population. The Government of Canada is investing more than $784,000, the Government of New Brunswick is investing more than $523,000 and the Town of Bouctouche is contributing more than $261,000 through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund Provincial-Territorial Agreement stream.

Funding will support the installation of several hundred metres of drinking water, transmission and sanitary sewer pipes along Louis-Bourg and Opale streets. The project will also involve street reconstruction and drainage improvements to enable the construction of up to 30 new housing units. This investment will expand essential services while improving their reliability, and support sustainable growth within the community.

These types of important infrastructure projects support the Government of Canada's goal to address the housing crisis, and complement the work of Build Canada Homes, a new federal agency that will build affordable houses, support builders with financing, and encourage better building methods.

Together, we will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

Quotes

"Investing in essential water and wastewater infrastructure is critical to addressing the housing crisis. By doing so, Canada's new government is supporting the long-term development of communities like Grand-Bouctouche – giving them the tools they need to build more housing, so they can keep welcoming new residents."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy

"Reliable infrastructure is at the heart of strong communities. By improving municipal infrastructure, we are creating the conditions for new housing development, strengthening essential services and supporting the community's long-term growth."

The Honourable Gilles LePage, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"This investment in essential water and wastewater infrastructure will help unlock up to 30 new housing units in Grand-Bouctouche. By strengthening our core services along Louis-Bourg and Opale streets, we are supporting sustainable growth and creating more housing opportunities for our community. We thank our federal and provincial partners for their collaboration in helping us build for the future."

His Worship Aldéo Saulnier, Mayor of Grand-Bouctouche

Quick facts

Part of Budget 2024, the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada.

CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

A share of CHIF is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement with the Government of Canada and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

Build Canada Homes was launched on September 14, 2025 and is focused on increasing the supply of affordable housing. Alongside this effort, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will continue to deliver on its mandate to contribute to the well-being of Canada's housing system through existing programs such as the Apartment Construction Loan Program and Mortgage Loan Insurance products.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/housing-logement/chif-fcil/index-eng.html

Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/housing-logement/housing-plan-logement-eng.html

Growing communities and building more homes, faster

https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2024/04/02/growing-communities-and-building-more-homesfaster

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

